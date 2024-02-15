AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
BOP 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.07%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.67%)
DGKC 65.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.35%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.8%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.73%)
HUBC 113.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.1%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.76%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.27%)
MLCF 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.51%)
OGDC 122.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.72%)
PAEL 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.26%)
PIAA 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.63%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.32%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 6.37 (6.31%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.44%)
PTC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
SEARL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.11%)
SNGP 65.19 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (7.75%)
SSGC 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.96%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.81%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
TRG 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.08%)
UNITY 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.01%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 6,334 Increased By 102.4 (1.64%)
BR30 21,720 Increased By 364 (1.7%)
KSE100 62,154 Increased By 926.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 269.6 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-15

Rising energy costs: APTMA says 50pc industry at high risk of closure

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has again raised its voice against high electricity and gas tariffs and their implications on industry especially textile industry, cautioning that if urgent measures are not taken over 50 percent of industry will be at high risk of shutting down.

In a letter to caretaker Minister for Power and Petroleum, Muhammad Ali, Executive Director, APTMA Shahid Sattar, noted that the international competitiveness of Pakistan’s textiles and apparel exports is being continuously eroded by ever increasing energy prices that are, on average, more than twice those in competing countries and merit Power Minister’s attention.

According to APTMA, electricity for industrial consumers are hovering around Cents 16.7/ kWh and the price of gas is being increased to Rs2,950/ MMBTU from current price of Rs2,200/ MMBTU and Rs852/ MMBTU a little over a year ago.

APTMA assails ‘unprecedented’ gas tariff hike

In the letter, APTMA argued that at prevalent energy rates, production is not financially feasible and the sector’s exports have stagnated as the country has lost market share to regional economies like Bangladesh, India and Vietnam with significantly lower energy tariffs.

At the same time, the country’s macroeconomic outlook remains weak as high inflation continues to persist, and the external sector remains vulnerable with no improvement in foreign exchange earnings. The economy is stuck in a wholly unsustainable situation where industrial activity is shrinking with every passing day, with further implications not just for employment and poverty but also for power sector revenue and the government’s fiscal position.

With industrial power consumption declining since at least Q2FY24, industrial contribution to the fixed costs of the power sector has also declined such that it has necessitated an increase in the power tariffs of all other consumer categories, as reflected in the Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) for the current quarter. This will likely cause a further decline in industrial power consumption and necessitate further increases in power tariffs for all consumers.

“We are stuck in a vicious cycle of declining consumption and increasing tariffs with no end in sight. The industry can no longer bear the burden of paying for cross subsidies to non-productive sectors in their energy tariffs. These cross subsidies are an economic distortion and therefore significantly weigh down on the international competitiveness of Pakistan’s manufacturing sectors,” said Shahid Sattar, Executive Director APTMA, in his letter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Muhammad Ali Textile industry APTMA Energy costs energy tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Rising energy costs: APTMA says 50pc industry at high risk of closure

Senators criticise ‘unbearable’ rise in energy tariffs

Hike in gas prices approved by ECC

FTO decides Rs17.742bn refund claims in 2023

Textile exporters blame govt for ‘economic disaster’

Govt shares in FWBL likely to be sold to UAE

Govt securities: federal govt borrows less than target

Rescheduling loans: PALSP told to talk with SBP, Finance Division

Fixed broadband services: PTA all set to transition to OFC infrastructure

Nepra irked by Discos’ dismal performance

Read more stories