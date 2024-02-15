14 NAB officers promoted

ISLAMABAD: As many as 14 National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officers holding key posts in different bureaus have been promoted to BPS-20.

According to a notification issued by NAB, consequent upon the recommendations of the selection board in its meeting held on January 30, 2024, duly approved by the chairman NAB, 14 Additional Directors (BPS-19), NAB, are promoted to the posts of Directors (BPS-20) with immediate effect.

Upon promotion, they are transferred/posted as mentioned against each where they shall actualize their promotion, it says.

