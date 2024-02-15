Askari Tower case: ATC asks prosecutor to provide challan’s copies to Yasmin, others

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday directed the prosecutor to provide copies of the Challan of Askari Tower case to PTI Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and 62 other suspects.

The court adjourned the proceedings for indictment of the suspects on February 24.

Dr Yasmin talking to the media persons said the PML-N first plundered the public’s money and now looted their mandate and added the PML-N should respect the vote now.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024