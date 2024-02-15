HBL-PSL-9: CM Naqvi orders foolproof security arrangements

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed authorities concerned to make excellent arrangements to ensure foolproof security for PSL-9 matches and for the facilitation of cricket lovers.

The CM presided over a special meeting with regard to undertaking security and other arrangements to hold PSL-9 in a befitting manner. He directed to implement the formulated security plan in its true spirit for the cricket matches to be played in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore.

It was informed during the briefing that more than 16 thousand police personnel will perform their security duties during the PSL matches. A security plan for the matches to be played in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan has been chalked out.

The matches of PSL-9 are going to be played from 17th February. The CM directed to carry out effective management to maintain traffic flow during the matches adding that the traffic closure time should be minimized keeping in view facilitation of the people.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that the arrangements should match with the significance of holding a big tournament like PSL. The cricket lovers should be provided a peaceful and secure environment to watch cricket matches.

Moreover, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi visited the National Cricket Academy and inspected the ongoing renovation work. He also visited the Cricket Museum being established in the National Cricket Academy and expressed his indignation over witnessing poor state of the cricket museum.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that there is a dire need to upgrade the cricket museum. Keeping the trophies and other prizes on winning international tournaments in such a pathetic state is highly inappropriate. International trophies and other prizes are not only an asset but also a source of great interest for the cricket lovers.

