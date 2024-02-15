AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
Ukrainian winter crops helped by favourable weather

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

KYIV: Winter weather conditions have been mostly favourable for Ukrainian winter crops, APK-Inform consultancy quoted state meteorologists as saying on Wednesday.

Ukraine usually sows millions of hectares of winter wheat, which accounts for more than 95% of Ukrainian overall wheat output. Farmers sowed about 4.2 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2024 harvest.

“As of Feb. 10, the weather conditions for winter crops in Ukraine have been generally satisfactory since the beginning of winter,” forecasters said. Forecaster also said that fields in most of the country’s regions had sufficient moisture in the soil and only some areas in the southern Kherson and Odesa regions had levels that were “less than the average long-term values.

