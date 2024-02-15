METRO join hands with SFA for training on food safety, hygiene

KARACHI: METRO in collaboration with the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) conducted a day long training session titled Food Safety and Hygiene Training for Food Handlers, in Karachi recently.

The session, attended by more than 200 food handlers, was designed to train the participants to handle food items according to the principles of hygiene.

The chief guest of the occasion DG-SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain was joined by senior team of SFA including Director Masood Bhutto, Dr. Ghufran, Chef Muqeem Soomro, along with the senior management of METRO Pakistan, including Zohaib Jamil, Divisional Manager QA, Imran Shamim, Manager Corporate Communications, Saulat Hussain Regional Manager QA, among others.

Speaking at the occasion, M. Thiru, Senior Head of Operations, METRO Pakistan, said; METRO as a responsible corporate citizen is always open to provide support to the health and hygiene related initiatives, and this cooperation with the Sindh Food Authority is part of the same thought process. We hope that our contribution will help spread the right knowledge to these young professionals and will enable them in ensuring the food handling, safety and hygiene protocols.

Sharing his satisfaction Agha Fakhar Hussain, Director General, Sindh Food Authority, said In every field training is a must to enhance capacity building and through this training food handlers will be able to handle food items according to hygiene principles.â€

The DG SFA thanked the management of METRO Pakistan for their support in conducting the successful session and presented the attendees with the certificates.

