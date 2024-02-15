Markets Print 2024-02-15
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 14, 2024). ====================================...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 14, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 62,153.84
High: 62,432.26
Low: 61,635.62
Net Change: 926.91
Volume (000): 179,310
Value (000): 11,788,404
Makt Cap (000) 2,042,308,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,345.13
NET CH (+) 307.69
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,377.33
NET CH (+) 87.08
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,736.22
NET CH (+) 128.51
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,659.78
NET CH (+) 42.37
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,864.73
NET CH (+) 145.48
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,556.99
NET CH (+) 91.00
------------------------------------
As on: 14- February -2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments