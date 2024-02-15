KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 14, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 62,153.84 High: 62,432.26 Low: 61,635.62 Net Change: 926.91 Volume (000): 179,310 Value (000): 11,788,404 Makt Cap (000) 2,042,308,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,345.13 NET CH (+) 307.69 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,377.33 NET CH (+) 87.08 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,736.22 NET CH (+) 128.51 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,659.78 NET CH (+) 42.37 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,864.73 NET CH (+) 145.48 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,556.99 NET CH (+) 91.00 ------------------------------------ As on: 14- February -2024 ====================================

