AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
BOP 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.07%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.67%)
DGKC 65.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.35%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.8%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.73%)
HUBC 113.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.1%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.76%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.27%)
MLCF 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.51%)
OGDC 122.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.72%)
PAEL 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.26%)
PIAA 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.63%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.32%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 6.37 (6.31%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.44%)
PTC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
SEARL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.11%)
SNGP 65.19 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (7.75%)
SSGC 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.96%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.81%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
TRG 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.08%)
UNITY 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.01%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 6,334 Increased By 102.4 (1.64%)
BR30 21,720 Increased By 364 (1.7%)
KSE100 62,154 Increased By 926.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 269.6 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill four including two children, say security sources

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2024 08:35pm

BEIRUT: A barrage of Israeli strikes on villages across southern Lebanon on Wednesday killed four people and wounded nearly a dozen, two Lebanese security sources said, as Israel intensified its bombardment in retaliation for rocketfire from Lebanon.

A woman and her two children were killed in an Israeli strike on the village of al-Sawana, the sources said. Lebanon’s powerful armed group Hezbollah said a strike on a separate town killed one of its fighters.

Eleven people were wounded across the south and the level of damage was “vast”, the sources said.

Senior Hamas official in Lebanon survives Israeli strike: Palestinian source

Israel’s military said on Wednesday it had responded to cross-border rocket fire from Lebanon. A rocket attack from Lebanon killed an Israeli woman in a barrage that also hit a military base and wounded several people on Wednesday, an Israeli government spokesperson said.

Hezbollah head Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised address on Tuesday that his group would only stop its exchanges of fire if a full ceasefire was reached for Gaza.

“On that day, when the shooting stops in Gaza, we will stop the shooting in the south,” he said.

The cross-border shelling has already killed more than 200 people in Lebanon, including more than 170 Hezbollah fighters, as well as around a dozen Israeli troops and some Israeli civilians.

It has also displaced tens of thousands of people in the border areas of each country.

Lebanon Hezbollah MENA Israeli air strikes Israel and Hezbollah

Comments

200 characters

Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill four including two children, say security sources

Bulls hail ‘progress on govt formation’, KSE-100 up over 1.5%

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejects election results, refuses to join govt

Nawaz Sharif has not quit politics, will lead his govts in Centre, Punjab: Maryam

APTMA urges govt to end unproductive cross-subsidies

Macron tells Netanyahu Gaza operations must ‘cease’, death toll ‘intolerable’

HUBCO’s earnings up 17% in 2QFY24

Oil holds firm on OPEC demand forecast and U.S. fuel stocks

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,500 in Pakistan

PCB releases PSL 9 anthem featuring Ali Zafar, Aima Baig

Read more stories