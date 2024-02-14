AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
BOP 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.07%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.67%)
DGKC 65.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.35%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.8%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.73%)
HUBC 113.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.1%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.76%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.27%)
MLCF 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.51%)
OGDC 122.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.72%)
PAEL 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.26%)
PIAA 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.63%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.32%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 6.37 (6.31%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.44%)
PTC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
SEARL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.11%)
SNGP 65.19 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (7.75%)
SSGC 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.96%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.81%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
TRG 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.08%)
UNITY 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.01%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 6,334 Increased By 102.4 (1.64%)
BR30 21,720 Increased By 364 (1.7%)
KSE100 62,154 Increased By 926.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 269.6 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Over 130 illegal personal loan apps blocked: SECP

Bilal Hussain Published 14 Feb, 2024 08:25pm

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has so far blocked 132 illegal apps to safeguard the public from illicit loan sharks, Business Recorder learnt on Wednesday.

In a statement, SECP said it constantly monitors social media and websites for any illegal personal loan apps.

Since last year, the Commission has blocked several apps to save people from debt traps. It recently blocked another eight illicit apps, taking the total number of the blocked apps to 132.

SECP cautions against use of ‘unauthorised lending apps MoneyBox and MoneyClub’

“These apps were being distributed to the public as Android Package Kit (APK) files via various APK websites, emails, and social media,” said SECP spokesperson in a media statement.

“SECP has already initiated actions against these illegal apps in coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA),” it added.

The Commission said it blocked these loan sharks in collaboration with Google, Apple, FIA and PTA.

The coordinated efforts made by the SECP, Google, FIA and PTA have forced operators of illegal apps to divert their activities to APK websites, social media, etc.

These illegal apps pose significant risks to user’s safety including misuse of personal information/sensitive financial data, fraud, blackmailing/harassment etc.

Google opens liaison office in Pakistan, registers with SECP

SECP has warned the general public not to download illegal apps from any website or links shared through any other source like email or social media.

It may be noted that an updated list of the illegal apps, as identified by the SECP and reported to respective app stores, PTA and FIA, is placed on the SECP website for information of public. A list of the SECP approved personal loan apps is also available on the website.

The Commission has repeatedly asked the public to only download the SECP approved personal loan apps that are only available on the official app stores of Google and Apple.

SECP SECP regulations loan apps illegal loan apps illegal apps illegal loans illegal personal loans illegal personal loan apps

Comments

200 characters
Twadi pehn di Feb 14, 2024 09:45pm
question is how do these loan apps get id verification service? simply pretending to block the apps.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Over 130 illegal personal loan apps blocked: SECP

Bulls hail ‘progress on govt formation’, KSE-100 up over 1.5%

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejects election results, refuses to join govt

Nawaz Sharif has not quit politics, will lead his govts in Centre, Punjab: Maryam

APTMA urges govt to end unproductive cross-subsidies

Macron tells Netanyahu Gaza operations must ‘cease’, death toll ‘intolerable’

HUBCO’s earnings up 17% in 2QFY24

Oil holds firm on OPEC demand forecast and U.S. fuel stocks

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,500 in Pakistan

PCB releases PSL 9 anthem featuring Ali Zafar, Aima Baig

Read more stories