Google opens liaison office in Pakistan, registers with SECP

Google has opened its liaison office in the country, and registered with the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), it was learnt by Business Recorder on Friday.

An official of the company confirmed that the liaison office had been opened, while a SECP spokesperson said the company "has been registered as a foreign company" in Pakistan.

A liaison office means an office of a foreign company established for promotion of products, provision of technical advice and assistance, exploring the possibility of joint collaboration and export promotion.

“We have recently opened a liaison office in Pakistan to explore business opportunities, better market our products and services locally and support the country’s fast growing tech ecosystem," Google spokesperson said in response to a query by Business Recorder.

Recently, Google Country Director for Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh Farhan Siddique Qureshi said Pakistan has proven itself as a high-growth market.

Qureshi was talking to journalists at the sidelines of an event where YouTube, an online video sharing and social media platform, hosted its first 'Brandcast' in Pakistan. YouTube is owned by Google.

In November, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah had also said that a Google team would visit Islamabad next month to commence operations in Pakistan.

“A delegation of Google will visit Pakistan on December 11 to start operations,” he had said then, adding that the platform will provide 15,000 scholarships to Pakistani citizens after starting operations in the country.