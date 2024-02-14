AIRLINK 58.23 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.17%)
BOP 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.9%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.33%)
DFML 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
DGKC 66.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
FCCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.24%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 111.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.64%)
HUBC 113.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.1%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.76%)
KOSM 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.84%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.75%)
OGDC 121.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.92%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.41%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.06%)
PPL 107.72 Increased By ▲ 6.72 (6.65%)
PRL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (5.4%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.27%)
SEARL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.43%)
SNGP 65.19 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (7.75%)
SSGC 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.06%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.09%)
UNITY 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.53%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 6,335 Increased By 103 (1.65%)
BR30 21,743 Increased By 387.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 62,154 Increased By 926.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 269.6 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB needs ‘some time’ before cutting rates: de Guindos

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:55pm

FRANKFURT: Euro zone inflation appears to be heading back to 2% but plenty more data is needed before the European Central Bank can be comfortable that record-high interest rates have done their job, ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

“Wage pressures remain high and we do not yet have sufficient data to confirm they are starting to ease,” de Guindos said in a speech in Split, Croatia.

ECB needs more inflation evidence before easing: policymakers

“Profit margins could also prove more resilient than anticipated.”

“While we are heading in the right direction, we must not get ahead of ourselves. It will take some more time before we have the necessary information to confirm that inflation is sustainably returning to our 2% target,” de Guindos said.

euro zone inflation European Central Bank’s

Comments

200 characters

ECB needs ‘some time’ before cutting rates: de Guindos

Establishment of EPZ on PSM land by federal govt: Sindh govt concurs with SIFC

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

IMF rejection of CD, tariff strategy: MoF’s ‘half-hearted’ support cited as the reason

Nawaz Sharif has not quit politics, will lead his govts in Centre, Punjab: Maryam

HUBCO’s earnings up 17% in 2QFY24

Hamas heads to Cairo truce talks as Rafah braces for Israeli assault

Oil rises as producers forecast demand growth, US fuel stockpiles drop

Protesting farmers clash with security forces 200km from New Delhi

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

Read more stories