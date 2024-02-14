Nawaz Sharif has not quit politics, will lead his govts in Centre, Punjab: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that there was “no truth” in assumptions that party supremo Nawaz Sharif was staying away from politics, adding that he would lead his governments in the Centre and Punjab.

In a post on X, Maryam rebuffed the impression that Nawaz quit active politics after he nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif for the post of prime minister.

“During the next five years, not only would he actively participate in politics but also lead his governments in the Centre and Punjab,” she said.

Nawaz has made it clear in his election speeches that he will not be a part of any coalition government, Maryam added.

Her statement comes after PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Nawaz has nominated Shehbaz for the post of the country’s PM.

She added that Maryam was nominated for the post of Punjab’s chief minister.

This announcement came after leaders of six major political parties declared their intention to work together to form a government to “steer Pakistan out of its current crisis,” as no party in the country could secure a simple majority in the February 8 general elections.

This was decided following a meeting at Chaudhry Shujaat’s home attended by the leaders of the PML-N, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q), and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).