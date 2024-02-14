AIRLINK 58.23 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.17%)
BOP 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.9%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.33%)
DFML 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
DGKC 66.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
FCCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.24%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 111.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.64%)
HUBC 113.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.1%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.76%)
KOSM 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.84%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.75%)
OGDC 121.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.92%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.41%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.06%)
PPL 107.72 Increased By ▲ 6.72 (6.65%)
PRL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (5.4%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.27%)
SEARL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.43%)
SNGP 65.19 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (7.75%)
SSGC 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.06%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.09%)
UNITY 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.53%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 6,335 Increased By 103 (1.65%)
BR30 21,743 Increased By 387.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 62,154 Increased By 926.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 269.6 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif has not quit politics, will lead his govts in Centre, Punjab: Maryam

  • Says in the next five years Nawaz will actively participate in politics
BR Web Desk Published 14 Feb, 2024 03:00pm

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that there was “no truth” in assumptions that party supremo Nawaz Sharif was staying away from politics, adding that he would lead his governments in the Centre and Punjab.

In a post on X, Maryam rebuffed the impression that Nawaz quit active politics after he nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif for the post of prime minister.

“During the next five years, not only would he actively participate in politics but also lead his governments in the Centre and Punjab,” she said.

Nawaz has made it clear in his election speeches that he will not be a part of any coalition government, Maryam added.

Her statement comes after PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Nawaz has nominated Shehbaz for the post of the country’s PM.

She added that Maryam was nominated for the post of Punjab’s chief minister.

This announcement came after leaders of six major political parties declared their intention to work together to form a government to “steer Pakistan out of its current crisis,” as no party in the country could secure a simple majority in the February 8 general elections.

This was decided following a meeting at Chaudhry Shujaat’s home attended by the leaders of the PML-N, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q), and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

Nawaz Sharif has not quit politics, will lead his govts in Centre, Punjab: Maryam

Establishment of EPZ on PSM land by federal govt: Sindh govt concurs with SIFC

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

IMF rejection of CD, tariff strategy: MoF’s ‘half-hearted’ support cited as the reason

HUBCO’s earnings up 17% in 2QFY24

Hamas heads to Cairo truce talks as Rafah braces for Israeli assault

Oil rises as producers forecast demand growth, US fuel stockpiles drop

Protesting farmers clash with security forces 200km from New Delhi

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

Read more stories