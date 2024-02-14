AIRLINK 58.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.76%)
BOP 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.58%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.18%)
DGKC 66.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
FCCL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
FFBL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
FFL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.13%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.46%)
HBL 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.91%)
HUBC 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.14%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.76%)
MLCF 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.95%)
OGDC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-5.03%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIAA 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.34%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.67%)
PPL 104.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.27%)
PRL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.5%)
PTC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.85%)
SEARL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.94%)
SNGP 63.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (4.13%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.96%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.67%)
TPLP 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 70.49 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.89%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 6,297 Increased By 65.7 (1.05%)
BR30 21,548 Increased By 192 (0.9%)
KSE100 61,829 Increased By 602.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,851 Increased By 166.1 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to weaken after Fed rate cut bets pushed to June

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2024 09:51am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is poised to decline on Wednesday after US inflation data moderated less than expected, prompting investors to further push back expectations on when the Federal Reserve will slash borrowing costs.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at 83.10-83.12 to the US dollar compared with 83.0025 in the previous session.

The dollar index climbed to the highest level in three months and the two-year US Treasury yield was at a two-month peak. US equities sold off.

On the back of the “decent-sized moves” following the inflation data, USD/INR “should pop higher” at open, an FX trader at a bank said.

“From there, I doubt you will have many traders who will want to chase the move up,” the trader said, while pointing out that USD/INR “rarely has much follow through”.

Odds of a Fed rate cut in March were down to less than 10% and for May dropped 1-in-3 on signs that US inflation remained sticky.

Investors now reckon that a rate cut is likely only in June. Consumer prices in the US rose 3.1% on-year in January while the core measure increased 3.9%.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 2.9% on headline inflation and 3.7% on core.

Indian rupee ends flat tracking subdued Asian peers

“Today’s miss will embolden the Fed to signal it is in no hurry to cut interest rates with the market moving back to only fully pricing three 25 basis points rate cuts this year, the same suggested by the Fed’s December dot plot,” ING Bank said in a note.

At the beginning of this year, investors had priced in more than six rate cuts in 2024.

Focus now turns to the US retail sales and industrial production data due later this week for indications on how the world’s largest economy is faring.

Asian currencies were down and equities followed their US peers lower.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee to weaken after Fed rate cut bets pushed to June

Bulls hail ‘progress on govt formation’, KSE-100 up over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

IMF rejection of CD, tariff strategy: MoF’s ‘half-hearted’ support cited as the reason

Diesel price likely to soar, petrol may stay unchanged

Oil drifts down on sticky inflation, bigger-than-expected US crude stock build

Protesting farmers clash with security forces 200km from New Delhi

Cat-III projects: PPIB asks KE to submit investment plan for Nepra’s nod

ECC approves Rs7.492bn Ramazan package

Read more stories