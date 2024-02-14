Indian rupee to weaken after Fed rate cut bets pushed to June

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is poised to decline on Wednesday after US inflation data moderated less than expected, prompting investors to further push back expectations on when the Federal Reserve will slash borrowing costs.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at 83.10-83.12 to the US dollar compared with 83.0025 in the previous session.

The dollar index climbed to the highest level in three months and the two-year US Treasury yield was at a two-month peak. US equities sold off.

On the back of the “decent-sized moves” following the inflation data, USD/INR “should pop higher” at open, an FX trader at a bank said.

“From there, I doubt you will have many traders who will want to chase the move up,” the trader said, while pointing out that USD/INR “rarely has much follow through”.

Odds of a Fed rate cut in March were down to less than 10% and for May dropped 1-in-3 on signs that US inflation remained sticky.

Investors now reckon that a rate cut is likely only in June. Consumer prices in the US rose 3.1% on-year in January while the core measure increased 3.9%.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 2.9% on headline inflation and 3.7% on core.

“Today’s miss will embolden the Fed to signal it is in no hurry to cut interest rates with the market moving back to only fully pricing three 25 basis points rate cuts this year, the same suggested by the Fed’s December dot plot,” ING Bank said in a note.

At the beginning of this year, investors had priced in more than six rate cuts in 2024.

Focus now turns to the US retail sales and industrial production data due later this week for indications on how the world’s largest economy is faring.

Asian currencies were down and equities followed their US peers lower.