Pakistan Print 2024-02-14

Next Sindh CM will be Jiyala: Mayor

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that nothing is ultimate in politics; the next Chief Minister of Sindh will again be a PPP Jiyala.

PPP going to form a government in Sindh, if the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is elected as Prime Minister, his dream of serving the country and the city will be fulfilled and a large-scale development works will be started in the city.

Essa Nagri was facing water and Sewerage problems since long. This 52-acre slum locality is being made a model katchi abadi, besides seven more slums in Karachi's seven districts. He said this while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of restoration of water supply and drainage system in Essa Nagri at a cost of Rs 630 million on Tuesday.

Deputy mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, mayor's special representative for political affairs Karamullah Waqasi, deputy parliamentary leader in the city council Dil Mohammad, UC Chairperson Sanam Baloch, Project Director Usman Moazzam and other officers were also present on this occasion.

This project will address the needs of the area regarding water and sewerage till 2050. Different sizes of water and sewerage pipe lines being laid here with the construction of underground and overhead water tanks as reservoir.

The mayor said that with the completion of this project, more than 30,000 population of Essa Nagri will get water supply, while the restored drainage system will also solve the problem of sewage water accumulation in Essa Nagri Cemetery. He said that the Sindh province and Karachi had been neglected in allocation of budget; despite all odds we have started making health care facilities better.

Abbasi Shaheed Hospital is a test case, Karachi Metropolitan University and KIHD's Nursing School will be made better. We have restored the laboratory of ASH; we are also improving other medical facilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

