AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DFML 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
DGKC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
OGDC 124.18 Decreased By ▼ -10.02 (-7.47%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-6.25%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.56%)
SEARL 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
SNGP 60.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,232 Increased By 6.2 (0.1%)
BR30 21,356 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-14

Indian rupee ends flat tracking subdued Asian peers

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee closed unchanged on Tuesday after hovering in a narrow range through the day’s session as traders awaited the release of US inflation data which may modestly spur the local unit but is not expected to cause sharp moves.

The rupee ended at 83.0025 against the US dollar. The currency hovered between 82.9875 and 83.0250 during the day.

The dollar index edged higher to 104.2, while most Asian currencies were rangebound, save for the Thai baht, which was up 0.4%.

The rupee continues to see “muted price action” around the 83-handle, a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

Don’t expect the US inflation data to have an outsized impact on the rupee but an upside surprise could push the local unit to weaken slightly towards 83.20, the trader added.

Economists polled by Reuters expect month-on-month core consumer price inflation (CPI) in the US to have remained steady at 0.3% in January.

On a year-on-year basis, headline CPI inflation is expected to have fallen to 2.9% from 3.4% in December.

The “consensus still suggests that the rupee is unlikely to face wide swings” post the US CPI print, Arnob Biswas, head of foreign exchange research at SMC Global Securities, said.

The inflation print will also impact expectations of when the US Federal Reserve may begin easing policy rates.

Previously, a string of strong US economic data and pushback from Fed officials have prompted investors to pare bets on aggressive rate cuts.

Investors are currently pricing in a nearly 56% chance of a rate cut in May, down from about 66% a week earlier, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

US dollar Indian rupee CPI inflation

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee ends flat tracking subdued Asian peers

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

MSCI Main Frontier Market Index: Three additions notified for Pakistan

Cat-III projects: PPIB asks KE to submit investment plan for Nepra’s nod

ECC approves Rs7.492bn Ramazan package

IK nominates Gandapur for KP CM’s slot

PTI says will form govts at Centre, in KP, Punjab

PDM 2.0 coalition govt in the offing?

Senate panel to consider Deposit Protection Corp bill today

Diesel price likely to soar

Read more stories