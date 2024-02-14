KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 111,118 tonnes of cargo comprising 62,740 tonnes of import cargo and 48,378 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 62,740 comprised of 37,275 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,546 tonnes of DAP, 456 tonnes of Urea & 19,350 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 48,378 comprised of 39,248 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 211 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 5,219 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 78260 containers comprising of 3699 containers import and 3327 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 463 of 20’s and 976 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 642 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 633 of 20’s and 1055 of 40’s loaded containers while 58 of 20’s and 263 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

As many as 05 ships namely, Independent Spirit, JinAo, Ocean Freedom, Chem Guard & Zhong Chang Xin Sheng berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 07 ships namely Cosco Antwerp, Gb Venture, Reen Jan 23, Apl Antwerp, Olympia, Apl Phoenix & Amber Ray sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a chemical carrier‘ Arpeggio’ left the port on today morning while another containers ship, MSC Spring-III is expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 97,657 tonnes, comprising 66,769 tonnes imports cargo and 30,888 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,000 Containers (1,800 TEUs Imports and 1,200 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Epic Sunter, Lokoja and Stockholm Eagle carrying LPG, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at EVTL, PGPCL and PIBT respectively on Wednesday, 13th February, while two more container ships, Maersk Columbus and America are due arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 14th February-2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024