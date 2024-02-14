KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (February 13, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 279.15 281.32 AED 76.14 76.84
EURO 299.53 302.35 SR 74.25 74.91
GBP 351.75 354.88 INTERBANK 279.31 279.51
JPY 1.84 1.87
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
