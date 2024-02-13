AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
TCL collaborates with three HBL-PSL franchises

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

LAHORE: TCL Electronics Pakistan, the leading innovator in consumer electronics has announced its collaborations with three heavyweights of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) i.e., Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

Majid Khan Niazi, Marketing Director of TCL Middle East and Africa said, "We're thrilled to join forces with these PSL giants. Cricket is more than just a sport; it's a national obsession, and with this collaboration, we're ready to make history."

Javed Afridi, Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi said, "Our partnership with TCL is a game-changer. We're ready to take the cricketing world by storm and offer an unforgettable experience."

Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad United, shares his excitement and said "This partnership is a dream come true! We'll revolutionize the viewing experience for fans, with TCL's innovative technology taking center stage."

Nadeem Omar, owner of Quetta Gladiators, expresses his gratitude and said, "With TCL by our side, the Gladiators are ready to conquer new heights. Every fan's heart will pound with excitement as we create history together."

