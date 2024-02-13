AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
Verdict on Fawad Ch’s plea seeking bail today

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Monday, reserved its verdict on former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’s plea seeking bail in a case regarding financial fraud registered against him.

Civil judge Dr Sohail Tahim while hearing the case reserved its judgment on Chaudhry’s bail after hearing arguments of both the parties and decided to announce it today (Tuesday).

Chaudhry’s counsel Qasir Imam and his wife Hiba Chaudhry appeared before the court.

Chaudhry’s lawyer while arguing before the court said that an allegation had been levelled against his client that he had allegedly taken Rs5 million bribe from a citizen.

According to the allegation, the complainant bribed Chaudhry and his client offered him a job, he said, adding that he had never seen the complainant on whose complaint a first information report (FIR) was registered against his client.

The judge said that in this case, the complainant could face the music.

The defence counsel said that such kinds of cases had been registered against several politicians.

The complainant alleged that his client threatened him after he [the complainant] asked him to return his money, he said, adding that an ordinary person levelled an allegation that he brought Rs5 million to Chaudhry.

He further said that no financial record of the complainant had been produced before the court.

The court after hearing arguments reserved its verdict. The court later reserved its judgment on Chaudhry’s plea which will be announced today [Tuesday] and deferred his indictment till February 17.

