LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Monday denied police physical remand of PTI-backed independent defeated candidate from NA-119 Mian Shahzad Farooq and sent him to jail on judicial remand in a case of attacking a police team.

The court also denied further physical remand of PTI leader Khalid Gujjar in Askari Tower attack case and sent him to jail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024