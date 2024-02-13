Karachi may receive light rain today

KARACHI: The city is likely to receive a light rain today as cold weather may continue in upper Sindh, the Met Office said on Monday.

A partly cloudy to cloudy condition with chances of light rain in parts of Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal districts and Karachi Division is forecast for today.

Minimum temperature in Karachi may range between 17 Celsius and 15 Celsius while maximum mercury levels are likely to touch 27 Celsius. In districts of upper Sindh, cold and dry weather with misty morning is expected.

In the next 24 hours: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold and cloudy in upper parts. However, partly cloudy weather in southern districts of Balochistan with chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm is likely in coastal areas of Makran.

Light rain-wind/ thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Shallow fog may likely to grip a few places in plain areas of northeast Punjab during morning hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024