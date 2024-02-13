AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
Pakistan wants to enhance bilateral ties with Iran: FM

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to enhance bilateral ties with Iran and further strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

He was addressing a ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of the Islamic revolution of Iran, organised by the Iranian Embassy here on Monday.

Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, members of the diplomatic community, and former members of the parliament were also present on the occasion.

In his address, Jilani congratulated the people and the Government of Iran on this important anniversary.

He emphasized the principles of friendship, cooperation, and solidarity that characterize the relations between Pakistan and Iran.

Solangi, in his address, reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to strengthen bilateral relations with Iran.

While felicitating the government and the people of Iran on the occasion, he said that Pakistan and Iran share historic brotherly relations.

He said the governments and peoples of Pakistan and Iran are well aware of the importance and benefits of friendly relations between the two countries.

He said that Iran achieved numerous goals in its struggle, and is rapidly heading towards development and prosperity.

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam while welcoming the guests, reiterated his country’s desire to expand the scope of cooperation in various areas including trade and economy.

He said that Pakistan and Iran are tied with strong bond of religious, and cultural ties and the two nations enjoy good neighbourly relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

