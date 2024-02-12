AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
KPRA asked to meet revenue target

Recorder Report Published 12 Feb, 2024 06:25am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Excise Ahmed Rasul Bangash directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue (KPRA) to escalate their efforts to achieve current year’s revenue target which is Rs42 billion.

As per details, the minister visited KPRA’s headquarters, where new DG KPRA Fouzia Iqbal and former DG Abid Ullah Kakakhel briefed him.

The minister lauded the role of KPRA in the provincial tax receipts. “Own source revenue is crucial for development of the province and it is the only way to get complete financial independence and fiscal self-reliance.”

Abid Ullah Kakakhel told the minister that he is confident in the KPRA team’s capabilities.

The minister said that he is hopeful and confident that the newly posted Director General of KPRA will lead the KPRA team to achieve their revenue and non-revenue targets for the progress and prosperity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

