PTI-backed ‘Independents’ win big in KP

PESHAWAR: Independents backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) got the majority of seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, according to unofficial and unconfirmed reports.

As per the complete unofficial and unconfirmed results of KP Assembly, PTI-backed independent candidates secured victory on 91 seats and got the majority. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fzal (JUI-F) bagged seven and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) clinched five and PPP secured four seats of the provincial assembly.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) bagged three while Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Nazariyati (PTI-P) also managed to win two seats each.

PK-1: PTI-backed independent Suraya Bibi won the seat with 18914 votes. JUI-F’s Shakeel Ahmad bagged 10533 votes.

PK-2: PTI-backed independent Fateh Malik clinched victory with 28510 votes followed by PPP’s Saleem Khan who got 22995 votes

PK-3: Sharafat Ali, an independent candidate backed by PTI won the seat with 25170 votes, while PML-N’s Jehangir secured 11,774 votes.

PK-4: PTI-backed independent candidate Muhammad Ali Shah won the seat with 30,022 votes.

PK-5: Akhtar Khan, an independent candidate backed by PTI won with 24055 votes.

PK-6: PTI-backed independent candidate Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai won the seat with 25,330 votes.

PK-7: PTI-backed independent Amjad Ali won with 25,129 votes against PTI-P’s Habib Ali Shah who got 13917 votes.

PK-8: Hameedur Rehman, a PTI-backed independent candidate won with 33152 votes.

PK-9: Sultan Rum, a PTI-backed independent candidate won the seat with 28525 votes.

PK-10: PTI-backed independent Muhammad Naeem is leading with 2949 votes against PTI-P’s Mehmood Khan who got 2202 votes.

PK-11: Gul Ibrahim Khan, an independent candidate backed by PTI won with 20130 votes.

PK-12: Muhammad Yameen, IND-PTI candidate won with 23915 votes.

PK-13: Muhammad Anwar Khan, IND-PTI won KP Assembly seat with 32,043 votes.

PK-14: Muhammad Azam Khan, IND-PTI won with 31,200 votes.

PK-15: Humayun Khan, an independent candidate backed by PTI won with 31346 votes.

PK-16: Shafi ullah, IND-PTI won with 31,208 votes.

PK-17: Jamaat-e-Islami’s Aizazul Mulk declared the winner on PK-17 Lower Dir with 25124 votes. Independent candidate Ubaidur Rehman secured 22981 votes.

PK-18: Liaquat Ali Khan, IND-PTI won the seat with 24,625 votes.

PK-19: Hameed Ur Rehman, IND-PTI won with 23,044 votes.

PK-20: JI’s Waheed Gul clinched victory with 13039 votes followed by PTI-backed independent Zaib Khan who got 12903 votes.

PK-21: Sardar Khan of JI won the seat with 16844 votes.

PK-22: WITHHELD.

PK-23: Shakeel Ahmad, IND-PTI, won with 51,939 votes.

PK-24: Musawir Khan, IND-PTI winner. Votes: 43,193.

PK-25: Riaz Khan, IND-PTI, Votes: 28,490.

PK-26: Syed Fakhar Jahan, IND-PTI, Votes: 26,782.

PK-27: Abdul Kabir Khan, IND-PTI, Votes: 27,821.

PK-28: Muhammad Rushad Khan, PML-N, Votes: 17,172.

PK-29: Abdul Munam, IND-PTI, Votes: 14,255.

PK-30: Ibadullah Khan, PML-N, Votes: 14,221.

PK-31: Fazal Haq, IND, Votes: 14,384.

PK-32: Sajjad ullah, JUI, Votes: 13,826.

PK-33: Mohammad Riaz, IND, Votes: 7,118.

PK-34: Zubair Khan, IND-PTI, Votes: 13,501.

PK-35: Independent candidate Taj Muhammad Khan secured victory with 23006 votes. JUI-F’s Nawabzada Wali Muhammad is the runner-up with 15182 votes.

PK-36: Munir Hussain, IND-PTI, Votes: 35,074.

PK-37: Babar Saleem Swati, IND-PTI, Votes: 35,213.

PK-38: Zahid Chanzeb, IND-PTI, Votes: 38,804.

PK-39: Ikramullah, IND-PTI, Votes: 23,853.

PK-40: The returning officer has ordered the recounting of PK-40 Mansehra’s seat on the independent candidate, Abdul Shakoor Khan’s request. PML-N’s Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf was declared victorious with 44012 votes, while Shakoor who secured 43680 votes, requested recounting of the seat.

PK-41: Laiq Muhammad Khan, IND, Votes: 11,059.

PK-42: Nazir Ahmad Abbasi, IND-PTI, Votes: 35,443.

PK-43: Rajab Ali Khan Abbasi, IND-PTI, Votes: 41,242.

PK-44: Iftikhar Ahmad Khan Jadoon, IND-PTI, Votes: 34,867.

PK-45: Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, IND-PTI, Votes: 50,143.

PK-46: PTI-backed Akbar Ayub is leading with 10215 votes against independent Muhammad Asad Khan who bagged 4134 votes.

PK-47: Arshad Ayub Khan, IND-PTI, Votes: 73,038.

PK-48: Malik Adeel Iqbal, IND-PTI, Votes: 41,777.

PK-49: Rangiz Ahmed, IND-PTI, Votes: 36,692.

PK-50: Aqib ullah Khan, IND-PTI, Votes: 40,870.

PK-51: Abdul Kareem, IND-PTI, Votes: 39,653.

PK-52: Faisal Khan, IND-PTI, Votes: 42,269.

PK-53: Murtaza Khan, IND-PTI, Votes: 40,825.

PK-54: Zarshad Khan, IND-PTI, Votes: 42,754.

PK-55: Tufail Anjum, IND-PTI, Votes: 41,084.

PK-56: PTI-backed independent candidate Ameer Farzand Khan was declared the winner with 33430 votes, while ANP’s Abdul Aziz grabbed 1683 votes.

PK-57: Muhammad Zahir Shah, IND-PTI, Votes: 34,437.

PK-58: Muhammad Abdul Salam, IND-PTI, Votes: 38,126.

PK-59: PTI-backed candidate Tariq Mahmood won PK-59 Mardan seat with 28349 votes, while ANP’s Muhammad Haroon secured 14256 votes.

PK-60: PTI-backed independent candidate, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani declared the winner with 29186 votes. ANP’s Sher Afghan Khan secured 15203 votes, as per unofficial and unconfirmed results.

PK-61: PTI-backed independent candidate Ahtisham Ali won with 32984 votes, while PML-N’s Jamsheed Khan managed to bag 20645 votes.

PK-62: Khalid Khan, IND-PTI, Votes: 29,402.

PK-63: Arshad Ali, IND-PTI, Votes: 35,273.

PK-64: Iftikhar ullah Jan, IND, Votes: 39,538.

PK-65: Fazal Shakoor Khan, IND-PTI, Votes: 43,103.

PK-66: Muhammad Arif, IND-PTI, Votes: 33,155.

PK-67: Mehboob Sher, IND-PTI, Votes: 15,127.

PK-68: Muhammad Asrar Wald Sobedar, IND-PTI, Votes: 20,690.

PK-69: Muhammad Adnan Qadri, IND-PTI, Votes: 25,596.

PK-70: Muhammad Sohail Afridi, IND-PTI, Votes: 31,649.

PK-71: Abdul Ghani IND-PTI, Votes: 15,061.

PK-72: Karamat Ullah Khan, PPPP, Votes: 18,527.

PK-73: Arbab Muhammad Waseem PTIP, Votes: 21,949.

PK-74: Ijaz Muhammad, JUI, Votes: 45,959.

PK-75: Arbab Mohammad Osman Khan, ANP, Votes: 44,564.

PK-76: Sami Ullah Khan, IND-PTI, Votes: 18,888.

PK-77: Sher Ali Afridi, IND-PTI, Votes: 30,544.

PK-78: Zahir Khan, PML-N, Votes: 22,559.

PK-79: Jalal Khan, PML-N candidate was declared winner after he secured 16031 votes against his opponent, Taimur Saleem Jhagra’s 11495 votes.

PK-80: Arbab Zarak Khan, PPPP, Votes: 23,311.

PK-81: Syed Qasim Ali Shah, IND-PTI, Votes: 44,310.

PK-82: Muhammad Tariq Awan, IND, Votes: 20,334.

PK-83: Awami National Party’s Samar Haron Bilour secured 33506 votes to win the seat. PPP’s Muhammad Zahir Shah secured 11287 votes.

PK-84: Fazal Elahi, IND-PTI, Votes: 25,850.

PK-85: Zar Alam Khan, IND-PTI, Votes: 32,075.

PK-86: PTI-backed Muhammad Idrees got 3980 votes against ANP’s Masood Abbad who bagged 1776 votes.

PK-87: PTI-backed Khaleequr Rehman won with 44762 votes. PTI-P’s Pervez Khattak could get 18176 votes

PK-88: PTI-backed Mian Umar Kakakhel is leading with 4939 votes against JUI-F’s Ahad Khattak who secured 1406 votes.

PK-89: PTI-backed independent candidate Ashfaq Ahmed secured the KP assembly seat from Nowshera with 30416 votes. ANP’s Iftikhar Hussain grabbed 15630 votes.

PK-92: Shafiullah Jan, IND-PTI, Votes: 42,254

PK-93: Shah Abu Turab Khan Bangash, IND-PTI, Votes: 31,136

PK-94: PTI-backed independent candidate Aurangzeb Khan won the seat with 18648 votes by beating PPP’s Jawad Hussain, who got 7592 votes.

PK-95: Muhammad Riaz, JUI, Votes: 29,379.

PK-96: Ali Hadi, IND, Votes: 38,593.

PK-97: PTI-backed candidate Muhammad Khursheed won the PK-97 Karak seat by getting 51994 votes. JUI-F’s Mian Nisar Gul received 21387 votes.

PK-98: PTI-backed independent candidate Muhammad Sajjad won the PK-98 Karak seat while his opponent Muhammad Qasim secured 31853 votes.

PK-99: Zahid Ullah Khan IND-PTI, Votes: 27,792.

PK-100: Pakhtun Yar Khan IND-PTI, Votes: 30,925.

PK-101: Adnan Khan JUI, Votes: 25,513.

PK-102: Akram Khan Durrani JUI-F, Votes: 39,061.

PK-103: Muhammad Iqbal Khan PTI-P, Votes: 24,229.

PK-104: Naik Muhammad Khan IND-PTI, Votes: 11,281.

PK-105: Johar Muhammad IND-PTI, Votes: 36,757.

PK-106: Hisham Inamullah Khan IND, Votes: 32,268.

PK-107: Tariq Saeed IND-PTI, Votes: 34,400.

PK-108: Mohammad Usman IND-PTI, Votes: 42,611.

PK-109: Asif Khan IND-PTI, Votes: 11,519.

PK-110: Ajab Gul IND-PTI. Votes: 12,525.

PK-111: Makhdoom Zada Muhammad Aftab Haider JUI, Votes: 41,052.

PK-112: Ahmad Kundi PPPP, Votes: 33,312.

PK-113: Ali Ameen Khan, IND-PTI, Votes: 35,454.

PK-114: Latif-ur-Rahman, JUI, Votes: 30,291.

PK-115: Ehsanullah Khan, PPPP, Votes: 31,861.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024