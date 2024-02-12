PPP gets 84 PA seats, can easily form govt in Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has bagged a record 84 general seats of the Sindh Assembly as per unofficial and unconfirmed results.

With reserved seats for women and minorities, the PPP’s strength in the Sindh Assembly would be over 100 for the first time.

Out of 130 general seats, results of 130 have been announced according to which Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has grabbed 28 provincial assembly seats.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidates have so far won 14 while Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) grabbed two constituencies. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) secured victory on two seats while three independents also emerged victorious from three seats.

Here are the results of the Sindh Assembly.

PS-1: PPP’s Sher Muhammad Mugheri clinched the victory with 48385 votes. Independent candidate Abdul Razzaque Khan received 18115 votes.

PS-2: PPP’s Sohrab Khan won the seat with 51433 votes followed by JUI-F’s Shafiq Ahmed who bagged 49039 votes.

PS-3: Independent candidate Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani grabbed the PS-3 Jacobabad seat with 39600 votes. PPP’s Aurangzeb Panhwar gained 31586 votes, according to unconfirmed and unofficial results.

PS-4: Abdul Rauf Khoso of PPP won the PS-4 Kashmore seat with 58046 votes, while independent candidate Mir Ghalib Hussain Domki secured 25758 votes.

PS-5: Sardar Ghulam Abid of PPP won the seat with 31132 votes.

PS-6: Mehboob Ali Khan Bijarani of PPP won the seat with 86365 votes. JUI-F’s Abdul Qayoom got 9945 votes.

PS-7: PPP’s Imtiaz Ahmed bagged the seat by getting 60354 votes. JUI-F’s Agha Taimor Khan secured 44480 votes

PS-8: Muhammad Arif Khan Maher of Pakistan People’s Party grabbed the seat with 64016 votes, while JUI-F’s Abid Hussain Jatoi remained second with 51,869 votes.

PS-9: PPP’s Agha Siraj Khan Durrani won the seat with 63,760 votes.

PS-10: Faryal Talpur of PPP was declared winner with 85,917 votes, while Kifayatullah of JUI-F remained runner-up with 18475 votes.

PS-11: Jameel Ahmed of PPP grabbed the seat with 41,158.

PS-12: PPP’s Sohail Anwar of PPP won the PS-12 seat with 54,077, while GDA’s Moazzam Khan Abbasi grabbed 31850 votes.

PS-13: Adil Altaf Anwar of PPP was declared the winner with 89662 seats.

PS-14: PPP’s Nadir Ali Magsi emerged victorious on the PS-14 Qambar-Shahdadkot seat of the Sindh Assembly with 38473 votes.

GDA’s Muzaffar Ali faced defeat as he managed to secure 20422 votes.

PS-15: PPP’s Nisar Ahmad Kharo won the seat with 44,810, while Humayun Khan of PML-N stood second with 17,211.

PS-16 : JI secured its first seat in the Sindh Assembly as party candidate Abdul Majeed topped the table with 19,189 votes.

PS-17: Nawabzada Burhan Chandio of PPP won with 43,885.

PS-18 (Ghotki): PPP faces first upset as independent candidate secured seat.

PS-19: Independent candidate Nadir Akmal Leghari won the seat with 55683 votes, while PPP’s Abdul Bari Pitafi remained second with 44186 votes.

PS-20: Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar of PPP won with 87,431 votes.

PS-21: PPP’s Ali Nawaz Khan is leading with 42,845 votes against JUI-F’s Ghulam Ali Abbas who got 13909 votes

PS-22: PPP’s Jam Ikramullah is leading with 16,584 votes against JUI-F candidate who bagged 10,659.

PS-23: Syed Awais Qadir Shah was declared the winner on PS-23 Sukkur with 69266 votes. GDA’s Inayatullah secured 21137 votes

PS-24: PPP’s Syed Faruukh Shah won the PS-24 Sukkur seat after clinching 41235 votes. Independent candidate Mubeen Ahmed secured 19622 votes, according to unconfirmed and unofficial results.

PS-25:Pakistan People’s Party’s senior leader Syed Nasir Shah comfortably won the PS-25 Sukkur seat of the Sindh Assembly. According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, Shah secured 51792 votes, while JUI-F’s Mir Bux secured 25059 votes.

PS-26: PPP’s Syed Qaim Ali Shah won the seat with 63,686 votes.

PS-27 : PPP’s Halar Wasan secures seat with 102,709 votes.

PS-28: Sajid Ali Banbhan of PPP was declared the winner with 59217 votes.

PS-29: Sheraz Shokat Rajpar of PPP won the seat with 69,590 votes.

PS-30: PPP’s Naeem Ahmad Kharal of PPP won the seat with 57,000 votes.

PS-31: Syed Muhammad Rashid Shah of GDA won 58,091 votes.

PS-32: PPP’s Syed Faraz Hussain wins PS-32 Naushehro Feroze’s seat after securing 58761 votes.

PS-33: Syed Hassan Ali Shah secured victory on PS-33 Naushehro Feroze with 60617 votes, while GDA’s Shakeel Ahmed grabbed 2817 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

PS-34: Mumtaz Ali of the Pakistan People’s Party won with 52,385 votes.

PS-35: PPP’s Ziaul Hassan Lanjar secured 79744 votes to beat GDA’s Masoor Ahmed Khan, 29529, on PS-35 Naushehro Feroze’s seat.

PS-36: PPP’s Azra Fazal won the seat with 75,260 votes.

PS-37: PPP’s Javed Iqbal emerged victorious with 70383 votes, while independent candidate Inayat Ali secured 20492 votes.

PS-38: PPP’s Ghulam Qadir Chandio won the seat with 66121 votes against GDA’s candidate Syed Zainul Abdin who bagged 40893 votes.

PS-39: Pakistan People’s Party’s Bahadur Khan Dahari emerged victorious with 69876 votes on PS-39 Benazirabad.

GDA’s Arif Niaz remained second with 15015 votes.

PS-40: GDA’s Ghulam Dastagir was declared the winner, who secured 56354 votes against PPP’s Naveed Dero.

PS-41: Ali Hassan of PPP won the seat with 63,750 votes.

PS-42: Jam Shabbir Ali Khan of PPP was declared the winner with 58,383 votes.

PS-43: Paras Dero of PPP won the seat with 67851 votes.

PS-44: PPP’s Shahid Thahim won the PS-44 Sanghar seat with 60385 votes, while GDA’s Muhammad Bux remained second with 49143 votes.

PS-45 Hari Raam of PPP won the seat with 33197 votes.

PS-46: Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah of PPP won with 51656 votes.

PS-47: Noor Ahmad Bhurgari of PPP won with 56,522 votes.

PS-48: PPP’s Tariq Ali was declared the winner with 66002 votes.

PS-49: Syed Sardar Ali Shah of PPP won with 50204 votes.

PS-50: PPP’s Syed Ameer Ali Shah is so far ahead of GDA’s Ghulam Nabi. The PPP candidate secured 25192 votes, followed by GDA’s aspirant who bagged 5014 votes

PS-51: Nawab Taimur Talpur of PPP won the seat after securing 58958 votes, while GDA’s Dost Muhammad secured 27725 votes.

PS-52: PPP’s Dost Muhammad wins PS-52 Tharparkar seat of Sindh Assembly with 69616 votes. He defeated GDA’s Sher Khan, who got 15713 votes.

PS-53: Muhammad Qasim of PPP wins with 73,302 votes:

PS-54: Faqir Sher Muhammad Bilalani of PPP won with 69,088 votes, while GDA’s Arbab Togachi Fawad Razak remained second with 34,413.

PS-55: Arbab Latif Ullah of PPP won with 107,552 votes.

PS-56: Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman of PPP was declared with 72,178 votes.

PS-57: Muhammad Fakhar Zaman of PPP won with 52,175 votes.

PS-58: Syed Zia Abbas Shah of PPP wins with 57,217 votes.

PS-59: PPP’s Imdad Ali Patafi was declared winner with 62771 votes.

PS-60: PPP’s Jam Khan Shoro won the election by securing 38693 votes followed by GDA’s Ayaz Latif Palijo who could get 7369 votes.

PS-61: After the complete results, Sharjeel Inam Memon won the election with 63756 votes followed by JUI-F’s candidate who got 11889 votes.

PS-62: MQM-P’s Sabir Hussain won with 24,385 votes.

PS-63: Muhammad Rehan Rajpoot, an independent candidate backed by PTI won the seat with 40306.

PS-64: Muhammad Rashid Khan of MQM won with 35,235 votes.

PS-65: MQM-P’s Nasir Hussain Qureshi won the seat with 23184 votes. PTI-backed candidate Shaoib Shaukat finished runner-up as he bagged 14321 votes

PS-66: Syed Ijaz Hussain of PPP won with 47649 votes.

PS-67: Khurram Kareem Somroo of PPP won with 51886 votes.

PS-68: PPP’s Muhammad Halepoto is ahead of GDA’s Mansoor Ali Nizamani with a lead of over 22,000. The PPP candidate secured 28700 votes followed by GDA with 5900 votes

PS-69: PPP’s Mir Allah Bux Talpur was declared the winner with 38459 votes on the PS-69 Badin seat of the Sindh Assembly. GDA’s Mir Abdullah Khan secured 33378 votes.

PS-70: ?Arbab Ameer Amanullah of PPP won with 44126 votes.

PS-71: Taj Muhammad of Pakistan People’s Party was declared the winner with 41134 votes, while GDA’s Muhammad Hassam Mirza remained second with 32477 votes.

PS-72: According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, PPP’s Muhammad Ismail won the seat with 39849 votes, and GDA’s Ameer Hasan secured 24296 votes.

PS-73: Shah Hussain Shah Shahrazi of PPP won with 72,942 votes.

PS-74: Pakistan People’s Party’s Muhammad Ali Malkani won the PS-74 Sujawal seat with 83900 votes.

PS-75: Riaz Hussain Shah Sherazi of PPP won with 80744 votes.

PS-76: Ali Hassan of PPP wins with 71,408 votes.

PS-77: In the first complete unofficial results of any constituency, PPP candidate Syed Murad Ali Shah emerged victorious by securing 67,513 votes.

PS-78 (Jamshoro): PPP’s Sikandar Ali Shoro bags the seat.

PS-79: Malik Sikandar Khan of PPP won with 42,959 votes.

PS-80: Abdul Aziz Junejo of PPP won with 52,131 votes.

PS-81: Pakistan People’s Party’s Fayyaz Ali secured the seat with 54338 votes, while GDA’s Liaquat Ali Jatoi remained runner-up with 46963 votes.

PS-82: Pir Mujeebul Haq of PPP won with 44565 votes.

PS-83: PPP’s Syed Saleh Shah Jilani won seat with 48944 votes, while GDA’s Imdad Hussain secured 20712 votes.

PS-84: Muhammad Yousaf Baloch of PPP with 25,348 votes.

PS-85: Muhammad Sajid of PPP with 27,791 votes.

PS-86: Abdul Razzaq Raja of PPP won with 15,017 votes.

PS-87: PPP’s Mahmood Alam wins PS-87 Malir seate of Sindh Assembly with 19220 votes. Independent candidate Taus Khan secured 7703 votes.

PS-88: Independent candidate Aijaz Khan won the PS-88 Malir seat with 17580 votes, while PPP’s Muzammil Shah secured 12762 votes.

PS-89: Muhammad Saleem of PPP won with 25,326 votes.

PS-90: MQM-P’s Shariq Jamal declared the winner on PS-90 Karachi after securing 35609. Independent candidate Waqas Iqbal secured 32645 to remain second.

PS-91: Jamat-e-Islami’s Muhammad Farooq emerged victorious with 23499 votes, while independent candidate, Abid Jeelani secured 22732 votes.

PS-92: PTI-backed independent candidate, Wajid Hussain Khan won the seat with 28,276 votes.

PS-93: PTI-backed independent candidate Sajid Hussain was declared winner with 20,372 votes.

PS-94: Najam Mirza of MQM-P won with 24,161 votes.

PS-95: PPP’s Muhammad Farooq Awan secured a clinched victory by securing 16383 votes. PTI-backed independent Raja Azhar could get 11027 votes

PS-96: Muhammad Awais, an independent candidate backed by PTI won with 16997 votes.

PS-97: MQM-P’s Shaukat Ali was declared the winner with 4997 votes, while PPP’s Bashir Ahmed gained 4277 votes.

PS-98: MQM-P’s Arslan Pervez emerged victorious with 13903 votes, while JI’s Hamadullah secured 5551 votes.

PS-99: MQM-P’s Farhan Ansari emerged victorious on PS-99 seat of the Sindh Assembly with 26658 votes. He defeated JI’s Muhammad Younus, who bagged 22321 votes.

PS-100: Syed Muhammad Usman of PPP won with 21,970 votes.

PS-101: MQM-P’s Moeed Anwar defeated PTI-backed Agha Arsalan Khan in PS-101. Anwar secured 43080 votes while the PTI-backed candidate received 34745 votes

PS-102: Muhammad Amir Siddique of MQM-P won with 25330 votes.

PS-103: Faisal Rafiq of MQM-P won with 15,870 votes.

PS-104: Muhammad Danyal of MQM-P with 30,465 votes.

PS-105: Pakistan People’s Party’s Saeed Ghani beat GDA’s Irfanullah Marwat in PS-105. Ghani bagged 26168 votes, while Marwat 20111, according to unconfirmed and unofficial results.

PS-106: Sajjad Ali, an independent candidate defeated PPP’s Usman Ghani to win the PS-106 seat in the Sindh Assembly. Ali grabbed 20658 votes while Usman received 16854 votes

PS-107: PPP’s Muhammad Yousuf is declared the winner with 26902 votes. Independent Khalid secured 19673 votes

PS-108: Muhammad Dilawar of MQM-P clinched the seat with 20014 votes. Independent Murad Shaikh could only get 16850 votes.

PS-109: Independent candidate Bilal Hussain Khan defeated JI’s Muhammad Zakir Mehnati on the PS-109 Karachi seat. Bilal got 27854 votes, while Mehnati 12825 votes, as per unconfirmed and unofficial results.

PS-110: PTI-backed independent candidate Rehan won the PS-110 seat by defeating JI’s candidate.

Rehan secured 47450 votes, while JI’s Saifan bagged 22630 votes.

PS-111: Liaqat Ali Askani of PPP with 29,396 votes.

PS-112: PTI-backed independent Sirbuland Khan won with 16,287 votes.

PS-113: Faheem Ahmed of MQM won wiht 24,465 votes.

PS-114: PTI-backed candidate Muhammad Shabbir won with 21,531 votes.

PS-115: PTI-backed independent candidate Shahnawaz Jadoon won with 20609.

PS-116: PTI-backed independent candidate Ali Ahmed won with 7,085 votes.

PS-117: Sheikh Abdullah of MQM with 11,154 votes.

PS-118: Naseer Ahmed of MQM was declared with 9,740 votes.

PS-119: Ali Khurshidi of MQM won with 22,020 votes.

PS-120: Muhammad Mazahir Ameer of MQM won with 35,789 votes.

PS-121: Ejaz Ul Haq of MQM won with 26,454 votes.

PS-122: Rehan Akram of MQM was declared winner with 48,170 votes.

PS-123: MQM-P’s Abdul Waseem clinched the victory with 17526 votes followed by JI’s Muhammad Akbar who bagged 13117 votes

PS-124: Abdul Basit of MQM won with 31,035 votes.

PS-125: MQM-P’s Syed Adil Askari won the seat with 63812 votes. JI’s Muhammad Farooq secured 49943 votes. PTI backed independent Fauzia Siddiqui bagged 39554 votes.

PS-126: Muhammad Iftikhar Alam of MQM won with 38,729 votes.

PS-127: MQM-P’s Maaz Mahboob clinched the seat with 23,389 votes followed by JI’s Masood Ali

PS-128: MQM-P’s Taha Khan won with a lead of over 15000 votes. The MQM-P candidate secured 34,417 votes followed by JI’s Syed Wajeeh Hassan with 18588 votes

PS-129: JI’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman bagged the seat with 26296 votes. MQM-P’s Maaz Muqaddam got 20608 votes

PS-130: MQM-P’s Jamaal Ahmed won the seat with 38884 votes followed by JI’s Haris Ali who received 19366 votes.