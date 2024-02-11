MQM pays ‘goodwill visit’ to PML-N

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders in Lahore on Sunday, which PML-N leader Azam Nazeer Tarar described as a “goodwill visit” after the elections.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore after the meeting, Tarar described the visit as a “goodwill visit”.

He said PML-N wants to establish a strong alliance at the centre, which will have representation from all provinces.

However, in his talks with the media, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the meeting with the PML-N did not include any discussions on the formation of the next government

The development comes after no party could bag single majority in the elections held on February 8.

Addressing a gathering after the elections, former premier Nawaz Sharif, earlier this week, extended an invitation to all political parties to unite and establish a coalition government.

Sharif asserted that the PML-N had secured the highest number of seats in the elections, positioning itself as the “single-largest party.”

To build an alliance, he entrusted his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, with the responsibility of engaging with the heads of PPP, JUI-F, and MQM-P.

Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday met with former President Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore. Shehbaz Sharif conveyed Nawaz Sharif’s message on forming a coalition government.

The two leaders met at the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s house. Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also present during the meeting.

On that occasion, both parties agreed to work together and hold meetings for government formation.