Polls: Shehbaz holds consultative meeting

Recorder Report Published 11 Feb, 2024 05:35am

LAHORE: Three independent MNAs elect have announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) reposing their full confidence in the PML-N leadership.

Those who announced to join the PML-N include: Barrister Ameen Malik from NA-54 Rawalpindi, Raja Khurram Shehzad from NA-48 and Mian Mohammad Khan Bugti from NA-253. In their video messages, they announced to join the PML-N reposing their full confidence in the PML-N leadership.

Moreover, the PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting in which future political strategy was discussed along with different options. The sources claimed that the participants of the meeting shared their views about formation of government.

Shehbaz apprised the participants about his meeting with different politicians including Asif Ali Zardari.

The sources claimed that the PML-N has achieved the required number for the formation of its government in Punjab without any support from allies. Over a dozen MPAs-elect who were of the PML-N but contested independently and emerged victorious have assured to join the party. They would formally join the party in the presence of the party supremo Nawaz Sharif, the sources added.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said that contacts and discussions have begun with other parties such as the PPP and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan. She said the mandate of all parties would need to be respected. She said the PML-N would not exclude other parties from the process since they were a political reality.

Marriyum Aurangzeb further said the party is thinking about why it has lost from its traditional strongholds, adding that the party was not “insensitive or oblivious” to it.

