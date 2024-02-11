AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
COAS greets nation, govt, ECP and winning candidates

APP Published 11 Feb, 2024 05:35am

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday congratulated the entire Pakistani nation, caretaker government, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), political parties and all winning candidates on successful conduct of general elections 2024.

The Army Chief in a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the free and unhindered participation by Pakistani people to exercise their right of vote demonstrated their commitment to democracy and the rule of law as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

The COAS said, “Leadership and personnel of law-enforcement agencies deserve our highest appreciation for creating a safe and secure environment for the electoral process, despite overwhelming odds. The constructive role played by national media, civil society, members of civil administration and judiciary enabled the successful conduct of the largest electoral exercise in national history.”

“Pakistan’s diverse polity and pluralism will be well-represented by a unified government of all democratic forces imbibed with national purpose,” he added.

“Elections and democracy are means to serve people of Pakistan and not ends in themselves. The nation needs stable hands and a healing touch to move on from the politics of anarchy and polarisation which does not suit a progressive country of 250 Million people.

Elections are not a zero-sum competition of winning and losing but an exercise to determine the mandate of the people. Political leadership and their workers should rise above self-interests and synergise efforts in governing and serving the people which is perhaps the only way to make democracy functional and purposeful,” the Army Chief said.

As the people of Pakistan have reposed their combined trust in the Constitution of Pakistan, it is now incumbent upon all political parties to reciprocate the same with political maturity and unity.

