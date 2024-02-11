Governor approves constitution of BoG Cadet College Khanpur

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has approved the constitution of the Board of Governors of Cadet College Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan.

According to the Governor House on Saturday, the Chairman of the Board of Governors is the Governor and Vice Chairman Commander of Central Punjab. Other official members include Punjab School Education Secretary, Punjab Finance Secretary and Commissioner Bahawalpur Division.

Non-official members of the board include Commodore Training Ashore, Station Commander Navy, Director of Naval Education, Chairman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur, District Education Officer (Female) and Vice Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University.

Furthermore, the Governor approved the appointment of Mohammad Farooq as Registrar of Emerson University Multan for three years, Nadeem Mushtaq as Treasurer of the University for three years and Aftab Ahmed as Controller Examinations for three years on a contract basis. He nominated professor Dr Humira Majeed Khan, Dean Faculty of Pharmaceutical and Allied Sciences, Lahore College for Women University, as a Syndicate member of Lahore College for Women University for three years. Further, he also approved the appointment of Naveed Ahmed as the treasurer of the University of Chakwal for three years.

The Governor assigned the additional charge of Vice Chancellor of the University of Home Economics to Dr Faleha Zahra Kazmi, Dean Faculty of Islamic Oriental Learning, Lahore College for Women University, for six months. He also directed the administrative department to complete the recruitment process of regular incumbents for the post of vice chancellor of the university as soon as possible.

In addition, he nominated the members of Academic Council of the University of Narowal for three years; among them are Professor Dr Khurram Bashir, Dr Bushra Hameedur Rehman, Dr Zahid Yousaf, Dr Muhammad Ziaul Haq, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq, Dr Hafiz M Shahzad Arif, Dr Anila Anwar and Prof Zahida Yousaf Wajahat.

He also nominated the members of the syndicate of Government College Women University Sialkot. Among them are former Federal Secretary Shamail Ahmed Khawaja, Maryam Nauman, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot, and Faisal Manzoor, Chairman Board of Governors University of Sialkot.

He also nominated the syndicate members of Rawalpindi Women University; among these members are Syed Tahir ShehbazØŒ former Federal Ombudsman, Major General Malik Muhammad Masood (retd), Sohail Altaf, Chief Business Advisor Federal Tax Ombudsman, Alia Khan, former Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, and Dr Shabnam Sarfraz, member of Social Sector Planning Commission of Pakistan.

