PTI alleges foul play in results, vows to move judiciary

PESHAWAR: Local leadership of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has alleged foul play of change in electoral results in favor of their rivals and vowed to challenge in the court of law.

Addressing a news conference here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) former provincial ministers and PTI-supported candidates in February 8 polls, Kamran Khan Bangash and Taimur Saleem Jhagra alleged the results of 8 provincial assembly constituencies has been changed after payment of heavy amounts. They said that despite, the incarceration of the party chief, PTI had swept polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He claimed that they have won all constituencies of the provincial metropolis Peshawar. The corrupt Returning Officers (ROs) changed the results and give it the name of compulsion.

They added that the results of the provincial assembly constituencies, PK-72 and PK-75 were changed in favor of JUI-F and PTI Parliamentarian. The votes of Arbab Usman of ANP were changed from 11040 to 40,000 and merely 1600 votes of the PML-N candidate were declared 25,000 alleged the PTI candidates.

Kamran Bangash, a former provincial minister and candidate from PK 82 alleged that his lead was manifold high, but candidate who was on No.7 was declared winner, which is open rigging. He alleged that Form 47 was also tampered, which would be challenged in the court of law. He also criticized the role of District Returning Officer in the election and asked him to tender resignation.

MNA-elect Shandana Gulzar and Deputy Speaker KP Assembly, Mahmood Jan also addressed the press conference.

