AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-11

ICT witnesses rise in crimes

Fazal Sher Published 11 Feb, 2024 05:35am

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital is witnessing a rise in the cases of motor vehicle thefts as carjackers stole and snatched over 50 vehicles from various parts of the city during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 34 cases of snatching of mobile phones and cash at gunpoint, and 13 cases of robbery were reported to various police stations in the city. During last week, gangs of auto thieves remained active as they stole or snatched 46 motorbikes and four cars.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of, Aabpara, Khosar, Industrial Area, Margalla, and Khanna police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole six motorbikes from the limits of Aabpara police station, another six motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town police station, four motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Margalla police station, three from the limits of Karachi Company police station as well as another three motorbikes from the limits of Golra station.

During the last week, six cases of carjacking and two cases of mobile snatching were reported to the Aabpara police station, armed persons snatched six mobile phones and stole two vehicles from the limits of Khosar police station, three cases of robbery, three cases of car theft and one case of mobile snatching were registered at Industrial Area police station.

Similarly, Noon police station registered five cases of mobile snatching and two cases of auto theft, four cases of auto theft and two cases of mobile snatching were reported to Margalla police station, and three cases each of car lifting and mobile snatching were registered at Khanna police station.

Furthermore, robbers struck at three different places, armed persons snatched three mobile phones and auto thieves stole car from the limits of Lohi Bher police station; auto thieves stole bikes and one incident each of robbery and kidnapping was reported to Golra police station.

In the same period, three cases of snatching of mobile phone at gunpoint and two cases of car lifting were reported to Ramna police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ICT crimes motor vehicle thefts

Comments

200 characters

ICT witnesses rise in crimes

PTI chairman says his party will form govts in Centre, KP and Punjab

Global statements on polls: FO expresses surprise over ‘negative tone’

COG unveils its initial findings on general polls

eFBR portal to be used: FMCG supply chain required to register systems

KE seeks PD’s support for early approval of Indicative Generation Plan

ECC directs officials to look into G-B wheat issue

New customs’ values on playing cards determined

Nation went to the polls despite security challenges: PM

PRR project: World Bank accepts govt request

NA-127: Bilawal gets 15,005 out of 217,114 votes

Read more stories