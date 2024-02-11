ICT witnesses rise in crimes

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital is witnessing a rise in the cases of motor vehicle thefts as carjackers stole and snatched over 50 vehicles from various parts of the city during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 34 cases of snatching of mobile phones and cash at gunpoint, and 13 cases of robbery were reported to various police stations in the city. During last week, gangs of auto thieves remained active as they stole or snatched 46 motorbikes and four cars.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of, Aabpara, Khosar, Industrial Area, Margalla, and Khanna police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole six motorbikes from the limits of Aabpara police station, another six motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town police station, four motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Margalla police station, three from the limits of Karachi Company police station as well as another three motorbikes from the limits of Golra station.

During the last week, six cases of carjacking and two cases of mobile snatching were reported to the Aabpara police station, armed persons snatched six mobile phones and stole two vehicles from the limits of Khosar police station, three cases of robbery, three cases of car theft and one case of mobile snatching were registered at Industrial Area police station.

Similarly, Noon police station registered five cases of mobile snatching and two cases of auto theft, four cases of auto theft and two cases of mobile snatching were reported to Margalla police station, and three cases each of car lifting and mobile snatching were registered at Khanna police station.

Furthermore, robbers struck at three different places, armed persons snatched three mobile phones and auto thieves stole car from the limits of Lohi Bher police station; auto thieves stole bikes and one incident each of robbery and kidnapping was reported to Golra police station.

In the same period, three cases of snatching of mobile phone at gunpoint and two cases of car lifting were reported to Ramna police station.

