Feb 11, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-02-11

CM inspects monitoring system of Safe City projects

Recorder Report Published 11 Feb, 2024 05:35am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s Head Office at Qurban Lines and reviewed the monitoring process through the Digital Wall.

The CM inspected the monitoring system of Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi Safe City projects being connected through the cameras. He shook hands with the staff members of the Safe Cities Authority and commended them on doing an effective monitoring work.

The CM paid a visit to the Anti Graded Command, Control and Communication Centre and conversed with the Communication Officers. He also visited the Data Centre. MD PSCA gave a briefing about the monitoring system.

The CM chaired a meeting at the Head Office of PSCA in which complete satisfaction was expressed over making excellent arrangements along with an effective security plan. The CM paid tributes to the Cabinet Committee for Law & Order, administration, police, and the law enforcement institutions. The people used their right to franchise in a peaceful environment across Punjab. The whole team performed their national obligation in a very nice manner for holding transparent, free and fair elections.

The CM said important phase for holding the general elections passed away peacefully by the grace of Allah Almighty and owing to the day and night hard work of the Punjab government. “We profoundly thank to Allah Almighty on the holding of general elections peacefully and nicely.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSCA Mohsin Naqvi Safe City Projects General Elections 2024

