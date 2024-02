A 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad, and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu on Saturday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) .

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swabi, Khushab and other cities of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Hindukush Region, Afghanistan at a depth of 140 kilometres.