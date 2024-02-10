Viable projects for international investment: PM seeks ‘plan of action’ within five days

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, on Friday, directed all the ministries to prepare a plan of action for development projects capable of international investment in the relevant sectors within five days.

The caretaker premier directed this while presiding over a review meeting on the progress of investment agreements in various sectors with friendly countries, especially GCC countries.

The meeting was informed about the recent progress on Pakistan’s international agreements in energy, finance, logistics, food security, water, minerals, and other sectors.

SIFC approves business, investment-friendly visa facility

The caretaker premier’s directive to all the ministries was to prepare a plan of action for the establishment of development projects capable of international investment in the relevant sectors within five days.

The caretaker prime minister’s gave directive to all the ministries to submit strategies to the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as soon as possible for viable projects for international investment.

The meeting was attended by the caretaker ministers for communications, maritime affairs and railways, law and justice and climate change, finance, energy, food security, the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, and other senior government officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024