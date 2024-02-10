AIRLINK 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.47%)
DFML 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
DGKC 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-4.25%)
FCCL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.44%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.64%)
FFL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.95%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HBL 110.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.2%)
HUBC 116.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
KOSM 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.65%)
OGDC 145.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-3.44%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.17%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.36%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.72%)
PPL 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.63%)
PRL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.77%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 50.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-4.19%)
SNGP 66.43 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-4.69%)
SSGC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.23%)
TRG 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-4.73%)
UNITY 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.86%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
BR100 6,460 Decreased By -141.6 (-2.14%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -677.9 (-2.89%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-10

JI Karachi sees ‘historic rigging’

Recorder Report Published 10 Feb, 2024 05:48am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for its alleged failure to hold fair elections, saying that the February 8 polls saw a historic rigging.

JI Karachi Chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq that the ECP failed miserably to ensure fair elections. The JI has the right to set off political agitation move with holding sit-ins protests against the rigging, he said adding that the protest drive will be unfolded across the country”.

“The ECP is abound to explain what outcome it intends to achieve by violating the public mandate repeatedly,” Hafiz Naeem asked, saying that the elections cost the nation Rs48 billions, which just deprived the nation of its will to elect their candidates to power.

Giving details about irregularities in the polls he said that the despite the ECP announcement, the Forms 45 and 46 were not issued immediately after the counting of votes to the contesting parties. “Forms 45 and 46 were issued on Friday, instead. They showed the worst rigging,” he said.

Citing one instance of irregularities, he claimed that the MQM’s candidate received 5000 votes in PS 91 but a joint contestant for the NA slot got 88000 votes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ECP JI Karachi Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

JI Karachi sees ‘historic rigging’

Nawaz hints at forming PML(N)-led coalition govt

Imran would never strike deal with ‘powers that be’: PTI

Independent winners can join any party within three days

Govt may face more economic misery if election result unclear

Viable projects for international investment: PM seeks ‘plan of action’ within five days

300MW category–III wind project: SIFC EC directs PPIB to conduct bidding process

ECC approves 3-month basic pay to PMO’s staff

Cabinet to approve open bidding: Cat-A firm to be hired for NADRA audit

Violations of relevant laws: SECP slaps Rs13m fine on digital lending firms

Caretaker govt defends internet shutdown

Read more stories