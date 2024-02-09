AIRLINK 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.32%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4%)
DFML 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
DGKC 70.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-4.52%)
FCCL 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.31%)
FFBL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.57%)
FFL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.54%)
GGL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.04%)
HBL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.95%)
HUBC 115.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.69%)
KOSM 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.34%)
MLCF 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.29%)
OGDC 144.72 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-4.09%)
PAEL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.21%)
PIAA 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.45%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.23%)
PPL 117.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-3.26%)
PRL 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.49%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.4%)
SNGP 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.59%)
SSGC 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.32%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
TPLP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.3%)
TRG 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-4.86%)
UNITY 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.16%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,460 Decreased By -141.1 (-2.14%)
BR30 22,796 Decreased By -684.6 (-2.92%)
KSE100 63,024 Decreased By -1119.7 (-1.75%)
KSE30 21,318 Decreased By -393.3 (-1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks flat; set for second consecutive weekly decline

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2024 02:45pm

UK shares were muted in early trade on Friday and set for a second straight weekly decline, as a recovery in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology stocks was offset by the losses in insurer Legal & General and specialty chemicals maker Victrex.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.1% by 08:24 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 was flat.

Pharma and biotech shares led the gains among sectors, rising 1.1%, after dropping more than 4.4% on Thursday, dragged down by weak results from drugmaker AstraZeneca.

Legal & General dropped 2.7% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 index, after Citigroup cut its price target on the insurer’s stock. The broader life insurance index shed 1.2%.

FTSE 100 flat; precious metal miners offset gains in homebuilders

The chemicals index lost 1.4% after Victrex tumbled 5.1% to the bottom of FTSE 250 on reporting lower first-quarter revenue.

Tesco said it would sell most of its banking operations to lender Barclays for up to 700 million pounds ($883 million). Shares in Britain’s biggest retailer advanced 1.2% to the top of FTSE 100, while Barclays slipped 0.3%.

London stocks FTSE 100 FTSE 250 UK's FTSE 100

Comments

200 characters

London stocks flat; set for second consecutive weekly decline

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds drop as election results trickle in

Violent protests in Indian city kills two, more than 80 injured

Discos’ management: CCoP defers approval to PD proposal

Ready to work with new govt in Pakistan: US State Department

Oil heads for weekly gains after Israel rejects ceasefire offer

Saudi firm keen to invest in renewable energy sector

Regulated Entities: SECP to appoint new auditors

FBR computer network: Major attack aimed at data breach thwarted

US imposes sanctions for violations of Russia oil price cap

Read more stories