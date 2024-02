BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Friday, dragged by financials and tracking Asian peers, after U.S. economic data added to concerns of a potential delay in the onset of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Indian shares drop as central bank douses hopes of early rate cut

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.18% at 21,679.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.21% at 71,278.95, as of 9:21 a.m IST.