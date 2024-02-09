Regulated Entities: SECP to appoint new auditors

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has decided to appoint new auditors for carrying out the audit of the SECP Regulated Entities.

In this regard, the SECP has issued a Circular No 03 of 2024.

The SECP Regulated Entities included securities brokers, futures brokers, asset management companies, insurance companies and their distribution agents, securities and futures advisors and others.

Through this circular, the SECP has asked the auditors/eligible firms to submit its application in the prescribed form to the Commission by the end February 2024 for working as auditors to conduct audit of SECP Regulated Entities.

The SECP has decided to revise the list of auditors for audit of SECP Regulated Entities.

Accordingly, it is informed that “Junaidy Shoaib Asad” is being included under clause (ii) of the revised Annexure I. Further, any eligible firm desiring its enlistment or sharing updated information may submit its application in the prescribed form to the Commission by the end of February.

The SECP has issued circular in continuation and partial modification of its earlier Circular No 4 of 2023 dated April 03, 2023, in exercise of the powers under Section 20(4)(jb) of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Act, 1997, read with Section 2 (iii) of the Securities Act, 2015; Section 2 (3) of the Futures Market Act, 2016; Section 15 and 41B of the Modaraba Companies and Modaraba (Flotation and Control) Ordinance, 1980 read with rule 19 of the Modaraba Companies and Modaraba Rules, 1981; Section 17 of the Corporate Restructuring Companies Act, 2016; sub-section (1)(a) of Section 48 of the Insurance Ordinance 2000; Section 282B of the Companies Ordinance, 1984; rule 7(1)(ba) of the NBFC Rules, 2003; and regulation 38(2)(h) of the Non-Banking Finance Companies and Notified Entities Regulations 2008.

