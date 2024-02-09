AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-09

Polling stations: ECP rolls out the red carpet for observers and media

APP Published 09 Feb, 2024 03:29am

ISLAMABAD: In a move that promises transparency and open access, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has laid out a warm welcome for observers and media personnel holding its accreditation cards or permits.

This groundbreaking directive ensured that anyone equipped with the official ECP badge, issued by the spokesperson of the ECP and the district returning officers, could step into polling stations without hindrance.

The ECP’s latest instruction explicitly instructs presiding officers to refrain from barring the entry of media personnel and observers who bear the coveted accreditation.

This signified a proactive effort by the ECP to foster an environment of openness during the electoral process, he added.

The Election Commission’s spokesperson said on Thursday that, whether armed with cameras, notebooks, or a keen eye for detail, those possessing the ECP’s accreditation were assured a seamless entry into the heart of the democratic exercise.

“This move is poised to elevate the coverage of elections, allowing observers and media to bring the nation real-time insights from within the polling stations,” he said.

“The ECP’s commitment to unhindered access reflects a pivotal step towards ensuring fair and comprehensive electoral coverage, bolstering the democratic spirit that lies at the core of our electoral system,” he added.

ECP polling stations General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

Polling stations: ECP rolls out the red carpet for observers and media

Regulated Entities: SECP to appoint new auditors

Delay in election results: ROs fail to meet ECP’s 30-minute deadline

FBR computer network: Major attack aimed at data breach thwarted

US imposes sanctions for violations of Russia oil price cap

KSA to hire Goldman, Citi, HSBC for Aramco share sale

Saudi firm keen to invest in renewable energy sector

Huawei raided in France on suspicion of improper conduct

Israel bombs Rafah city as battlefront nears

Punjab caretaker govt: Major ‘statistical discrepancy’ identified

Non-compliance of allocation of 5pc quota for women: IHC directs ECP to take action against parties

Read more stories