AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-09

PPP approaches CJP against mobile phone, internet disruptions

Terence J Sigamony Published 09 Feb, 2024 03:29am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) approached Chief Justice Qazi Faez against the unannounced disruption of mobile and internet services across the country on Election Day.

PPP Senator Taj Haider on Thursday wrote a letter to the CJP stating that the unannounced disruptions of internet and mobile network connectivity on Thursday (February 08) is severely impacting the general elections. He sent the letter’s copies to the chief justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and to the chief justice of all the provincial high courts.

Earlier in the day, the PPP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had invited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s attention towards the disruption of mobile and internet services across the country.

The letter cited the 2018 order of the IHC for not suspending the mobile and the internet services on the polling day.

Senator Haider in his letter maintained that due to this countrywide disruption of the mobile and the internet services, voters are unable to access information related to their polling station or coordinate logistics to access the polling stations.

The party requested the apex court to recall clear orders for not suspending internet on polling day as they were given by the IHC in 2018. The PPP termed the suspension of services in violation of the high court’s orders.

“The discontinuation of network services has created problems for voters, candidates, and electoral staff.” Without access to the internet and mobile networks, voters are unable to access vital information about polling stations and follow other electoral procedures and coordinate logistics to access respective polling stations.

It also stated; all the political parties except Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have objected to this announced disruption of internet in the media. The disruption of mobile network has impacted voter turnout. Despite the PPP’s request to the ECP, the services have not been restored, it further stated.

On Thursday morning, the Ministry of Interior suspended cellular services “temporarily” across Pakistan as part of security measures.

An Interior Ministry’s spokesperson said that precious lives were lost in recent incidents of terrorism in the country in the run-up to the general elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP mobile phone CJP General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 internet disruptions

Comments

200 characters

PPP approaches CJP against mobile phone, internet disruptions

Regulated Entities: SECP to appoint new auditors

Delay in election results: ROs fail to meet ECP’s 30-minute deadline

FBR computer network: Major attack aimed at data breach thwarted

US imposes sanctions for violations of Russia oil price cap

KSA to hire Goldman, Citi, HSBC for Aramco share sale

Saudi firm keen to invest in renewable energy sector

Huawei raided in France on suspicion of improper conduct

Israel bombs Rafah city as battlefront nears

Punjab caretaker govt: Major ‘statistical discrepancy’ identified

Non-compliance of allocation of 5pc quota for women: IHC directs ECP to take action against parties

Read more stories