AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: Thin supply propels rates in India to fresh record high

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2024 07:22pm

Prices of parboiled rice exported from top hub India extended their rally this week, rising for a fourth consecutive week to a record high as supplies remained limited.

Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at a record $542-$550 per ton this week, up from last week’s $537-$546.

“The milling of new season’s paddy is going on, but supplies are limited due to government purchases, which are keeping local prices firm,” said a Kolkata-based exporter.

Pakistan’s rice exports are likely to jump to a record high in the year ending June as rival India’s decision to curb shipments forces buyers to turn to Islamabad, which is selling the grain at nearly 16-year high prices.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices were quoted at $630 per ton, down from last week’s $640 per tonne as market activity slowed.

There were no large orders coming in, said a Bangkok-based trader, adding shipments were fulfilling previous orders.

Asia rice: India rates extend rally on low supplies; Thai prices ease

Another trader attributed the price decline to a recent auction by Indonesia buyers that fetched low prices.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $635-$640 per metric ton on Wednesday, unchanged from a week ago.

“Trading activity is slow ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday,” a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

“Many rice processing plants have closed for the holiday and stopped buying paddy rice from farmers,” the trader added.

Vietnamese markets close from Thursday on the occasion of Lunar New Year and will reopen next week’s Thursday.

asia rice Asia Rice price

Comments

200 characters

Asia rice: Thin supply propels rates in India to fresh record high

At least 4 policemen killed in blast near police vehicle in DI Khan

Oil rises on Gaza ceasefire rejection and US stock data

Nine killed on election day in Pakistan

Antony Blinken pushes for hostage deal with Israel cabinet centrists

Bangladesh likely to sign another long-term LNG deal, buy more spot cargoes

January was world’s warmest on record, EU scientists say

EU’s Afghanistan special envoy cautiously ‘optimistic’ ahead of key meeting

Israeli destruction to make Gaza 'buffer zone' a 'war crime': UN

Xi urges ‘close strategic coordination’ in call with Putin

Violence grips country on the eve of general election

Read more stories