AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF projects 3.1% growth in Kazakhstan this year

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2024 11:33am

ALMATY: The International Monetary Fund expects Kazakhstan’s economy to grow 3.1% this year, it said on Thursday, much slower than the government’s forecast of 5.3%, due to the delays in the development of the giant Tengiz oilfield.

“Risks to the outlook remain tilted to the downside and include: delayed reform implementation; oil price declines, further delays in the Tengiz field expansion, and disruptions to oil exports through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline; slow growth in trading partners; spillovers from the war in Ukraine and geo-economic fragmentation; and, increased social tensions,” the IMF said in a statement.

IMF says Qatar economy resilient, growth normalising

An expansion project at Tengiz, the biggest producer of Kazakh crude, has been pushed back until the end of 2024.

The IMF also forecast that inflation in Kazakhstan would slow to 7.7% this year from 9.8% last year and urged the authorities to maintain a tight monetary policy.

The fund welcomed the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation.

International Monetary fund

Comments

200 characters

IMF projects 3.1% growth in Kazakhstan this year

Nation goes to the polls today

Three killed in Karachi grenade explosion

Border crossings with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed today

130,882 personnel of Army, civil armed forces deployed

FBR restructuring: IHC suspends I&ADC notification

Key issues behind low revenue identified: Cabinet concerned at ‘integrity’ of FBR board members?

MoF issues FY25 budget call circular

Baggasse-fired IPPs: Nepra allows fuel cost component

Computer monitor panels: Customs’ values on import of old, used LCD/LED fixed

International oil suppliers: New procedure for import of crude oil, other POL products

Read more stories