Indian rupee strengthens, RBI policy likely to support upward bias

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2024 11:13am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee gained on Thursday, aided by better risk appetite amid a pause in the dollar’s recent rally, with traders awaiting cues from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision.

The rupee was at 82.9025 as of 09:35 a.m. IST, up by 0.08% compared with its close of 82.9675 in the previous session.

The dollar index was little changed at 103.98 while most Asian currencies were rangebound save for the Indonesian rupiah, which rose 0.6%.

While the RBI is widely expected to keep benchmark interest rates unchanged in its policy decision due at 10 a.m. IST, traders will keenly watch for hints of a change in policy stance and the central bank’s comments on liquidity.

All but one of the 60 economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to hold the repo rate at 6.50%.

The rupee is unlikely to “see much movement ahead of the RBI decision,” a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said, while adding that a status quo on rates and policy stance may support a slight upward bias.

Broadly, the rupee is expected to remain between the 82.70 and 83.30 levels, with levels above 83.00 deemed a selling zone (on the dollar-rupee pair), Amit Pabari, managing director at FX advisory firm CR Forex said.

Indian rupee ticks higher, aided by slip in US bond yields

Meanwhile, US Federal Reserve policymakers pushed back on expectations of early rate cuts again on Wednesday.

“There’s still a reasonable amount of uncertainty” on inflation, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said.

“I am waiting to get more clarity on that before declaring anything more on what we do on the policy side.”

Chances of the Fed keeping rates unchanged at its May meeting have risen to 32.5%, up from about 5% at the end of January, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

