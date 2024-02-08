AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
Russia, UN may discuss grain, fertilizer exports in Feb

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2024

Representatives of Russia and the United Nations may meet this month for another round of talks on facilitating Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports, the RIA news agency cited Russian United Nations envoy, Gennady Gatilov, as saying.

Moscow blames last year’s collapse of the Black Sea grain deal that enabled the export of grains from Ukrainian ports on a lack of progress in clearing the way for its own exports.

Russia admits ‘problems’ with China payments

Gatilov, who represents Russia at UN institutions based in Geneva, said Moscow insisted sanctions be lifted from companies and banks involved in Russian agricultural commodity exports, enabling them to work with insurers and purchase spare parts.

