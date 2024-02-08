130,882 personnel of Army, civil armed forces deployed

ISLAMABAD: As many as 130,882 officials of the army and the civil armed forces have been deployed to ensure security during elections 2024.

At the request of the ECP, the QRF’s 106,942 personnel have been deployed, the sources informed.

At least, 23,940 security officials will perform permanent election duties, they added.

For peaceful polls, 465,736 police officials have been deployed. In Punjab, 216,000 police officials, in Sindh 110,720, in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 92,535, and in Balochistan, 46,481 police will perform election duties.

In order to ensure peaceful elections, the total number of army, police, and other law enforcement officials is 596,618.

