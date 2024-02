KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday saw little more gains on the local market but silver was steady, traders said. The precious metal was traded for Rs215500 per tola and Rs184756 per 10 grams after a slight uptrend in its prices by Rs400 and Rs343, respectively.

Silver was available for the unchanged Rs2600 per tola and Rs2229.08 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $22.34 per ounce, traders said.

