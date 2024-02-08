IG orders appointment of 23 police martyrs’ kids as junior clerks

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar is taking all possible measures for the best welfare of the families of police martyrs, in continuation of which, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has disposed of all the recruitment applications sent from different districts on the family claim of the children of the police martyrs.

According to the details, IG Punjab has issued orders to recruit the children of 23 police martyrs as junior clerks in all the districts of the province including Lahore this week.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that no recruitment case against Shaheed claim had been pending in Punjab Police at the moment.

IG Punjab said that in the last one year, a total of 134 children of Police martyrs were employed on family claims in police department, in which 104 children were recruited as junior clerks, 21 as Naib Qasid and 09 in class IV.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said the children of martyrs who were employed on Shaheed family claim basis included 08 of Lahore Police, 04 of Faisalabad Police, one each from DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Narowal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Multan, Jhang, Hafizabad, Rajanpur and Nankana. These children have been recruited by the department on family claim.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said the debt of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation cannot be paid off and the measures for the welfare of their families will remain continue.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has issued an important message to the candidates who want to join the Punjab Police.

Meanwhile, he said all candidates applying for the police recruitment must get their police verification done. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that govt had given the permission for new recruitment of 11,000 constables in Punjab Police and all the recruitment was going to be based on merit, merit and purely only on merit. Bright and young people who have the passion to serve the country will be welcomed in the Punjab Police, he added.

IG Punjab said “brave and dutiful youths are becoming part of the recruitment process as per rules and regulations.”

