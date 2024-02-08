AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-08

LEAs put security in ICT on high alert

Fazal Sher Published 08 Feb, 2024 05:02am

ISLAMABAD: Law Enforcement Agencies put security on high alert in the federal capital and deployed over 9,000 security personnel in different areas as well as polling stations aimed to ensure the holding of safe, fair, and transparent elections in three constituencies.

A senior official of the police said that 6,500 personnel of the capital police, 1,000 Frontier Constabulary (FC), and 1,500 Rangers as well as personnel of the Pakistan Army have been deployed to hold peaceful elections in three constituencies including NA-46, NA-47, and NA-48. The city police have also set up control at Safe City Islamabad for round-the-clock monitoring of election activities.

He said that the sensitive polling stations in the city have been equipped with surveillance cameras for further enhancing security. As per the security plan, the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will be implemented strictly and legal action will be taken against the violators, he said, adding that the display of weapons and firing in the air is strictly prohibited and legal action would be taken against those found involved in such crimes.

The official said that the ECP has established nearly 990 polling stations and 3,096 polling booths for elections in Islamabad. As outlined in the election plan for Islamabad, more than one million voters are expected to cast their votes across the three constituencies of the federal capital, he said.

He said that out of 990 polling stations, 551 police stations in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have been declared normal, 135 sensitive and 304 declared highly sensitive.

An average of 12 to 15 security personnel would be deployed at 990 polling stations, he said, adding that the Quick Response Force (QRF) of the army will also be deployed at the polling stations.

The police personnel will be deployed at the first tier, Rangers, and FC at the second, and QRF of the army at the third tier.

He said that police will check voters before entering polling stations. The city police have also devised a plan for ensuring a smooth flow of traffic, he said.

The official said that the capital police further enhanced security at the Red Zone. The number of security personnel deployed at the entry and exit points has been enhanced and security personnel conducted strict checking of vehicles entering the city, he said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Nasir Akbar Khan during a meeting said that the commitment to upholding the election commission’s regulations and taking swift legal actions against any breaches underlines the dedication to a fair and secure democratic process. As the nation geared up for the 2024 elections, these proactive security measures reflect a concerted effort to maintain order, promote transparency, and safeguard the rights of citizens in the heart of the country’s political landscape, he said.

The IGP said that the police will facilitate media and international observers on the Election Day to help them perform their duties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Army LEAs ICT General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

LEAs put security in ICT on high alert

Key issues behind low revenue identified: Cabinet concerned at ‘integrity’ of FBR board members?

FBR restructuring: IHC suspends I&ADC notification

130,882 personnel of Army, civil armed forces deployed

Border crossings with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed today

Three killed in Karachi grenade explosion

Nation goes to the polls today

Violence grips country on the eve of general election

Baggasse-fired IPPs: Nepra allows fuel cost component

Computer monitor panels: Customs’ values on import of old, used LCD/LED fixed

International oil suppliers: New procedure for import of crude oil, other POL products

Read more stories