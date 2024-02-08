LEAs put security in ICT on high alert

ISLAMABAD: Law Enforcement Agencies put security on high alert in the federal capital and deployed over 9,000 security personnel in different areas as well as polling stations aimed to ensure the holding of safe, fair, and transparent elections in three constituencies.

A senior official of the police said that 6,500 personnel of the capital police, 1,000 Frontier Constabulary (FC), and 1,500 Rangers as well as personnel of the Pakistan Army have been deployed to hold peaceful elections in three constituencies including NA-46, NA-47, and NA-48. The city police have also set up control at Safe City Islamabad for round-the-clock monitoring of election activities.

He said that the sensitive polling stations in the city have been equipped with surveillance cameras for further enhancing security. As per the security plan, the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will be implemented strictly and legal action will be taken against the violators, he said, adding that the display of weapons and firing in the air is strictly prohibited and legal action would be taken against those found involved in such crimes.

The official said that the ECP has established nearly 990 polling stations and 3,096 polling booths for elections in Islamabad. As outlined in the election plan for Islamabad, more than one million voters are expected to cast their votes across the three constituencies of the federal capital, he said.

He said that out of 990 polling stations, 551 police stations in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have been declared normal, 135 sensitive and 304 declared highly sensitive.

An average of 12 to 15 security personnel would be deployed at 990 polling stations, he said, adding that the Quick Response Force (QRF) of the army will also be deployed at the polling stations.

The police personnel will be deployed at the first tier, Rangers, and FC at the second, and QRF of the army at the third tier.

He said that police will check voters before entering polling stations. The city police have also devised a plan for ensuring a smooth flow of traffic, he said.

The official said that the capital police further enhanced security at the Red Zone. The number of security personnel deployed at the entry and exit points has been enhanced and security personnel conducted strict checking of vehicles entering the city, he said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Nasir Akbar Khan during a meeting said that the commitment to upholding the election commission’s regulations and taking swift legal actions against any breaches underlines the dedication to a fair and secure democratic process. As the nation geared up for the 2024 elections, these proactive security measures reflect a concerted effort to maintain order, promote transparency, and safeguard the rights of citizens in the heart of the country’s political landscape, he said.

The IGP said that the police will facilitate media and international observers on the Election Day to help them perform their duties.

