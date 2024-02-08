AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-08

ECNEC approves uplift projects worth Rs154bn

Zaheer Abbasi Published 08 Feb, 2024 05:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved various development projects amounting to over Rs 154 billion.

The ECNEC meeting presided over by Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar was briefed about the summary from the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives regarding “Sehat Sahulat Program (3rd Revised)” with the submission to maintain the continuity of the said programme until 30th June of this year with the provision of assistance only to the population below the poverty line (less than 32.5 PMT).

The forum gave approval with the directions to prepare all modalities regarding technical scope and design, financial plan, regulatory framework and other institutional arrangements for the upcoming government to take the decision for the continuation of the project beyond June 2024.

The project of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives regarding the “Establishment of Infectious Disease Laboratory (IDL)” with total cost of Rs8,289.913 million was approved owing to the advance level 4 lab for handling pathogens, Research and Development for indigenous virus and bacteria after Covid-19.

Another project of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives regarding “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Roads Development Project (KP-RRD) - Asian Development Bank (ADB) Assisted” was placed for the consideration of the ECNEC at the total cost of Rs105,450.000 million. The forum approved the project for improved rural accessibility, connectivity, and unlocking the economic and development opportunities for inhabitants of KP.

The project of “Construction of Additional Carriageway of Torkham- Jalalabad Road Project (ACW TJRP) in the Afghanistan (2nd Revised)” was presented by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives in detail. The ECNEC gave approval of the project at the total cost of Rs17,140.622 million without foreign exchange component (FEC) with the direction to complete the said project within this fiscal year.

The ECNEC was presented with the summary of “Criteria and Procedure for Incorporation of Price Adjustment Provision in the on-going contracts, August 2022 (amended June 2023-modified January 2024)”. The forum gave approval to the proposed recommendations of the summary.

The Revised PC-I for the Installation of Telemetry System for Real-Time Discharge Monitoring at 27 key sites on Indus Basin Irrigation System (IBIS) was placed before ECNEC by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives at a total cost of Rs23,834.707 million and got approved.

Another summary of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives regarding “Peshawar Northern Bypass Project (PNBP)- 32.2 Km (3rd Revised)” was also approved by ECNEC with the direction to complete before end of this fiscal year.

The summary from the Economic Affairs Division regarding “Relending of Loans to Provincial Governments Obtained by the Federal Government for Polio Eradication Program” was approved owing to the fact that three provinces have already agreed to relent the loan obtained by the Federal Government. The provincial share of loan for repayment will be calculated by the Ministry of Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in consultation with respective finance and health departments.

The summary of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives regarding “Development of National Irrigation Network for Green Pakistan Initiative” was discussed in detail with the submission to the Ministry of Water Resources and provinces to allocate priority to strategic canals in accordance with the National Water Policy. Greater Thal Canal Project (Phase II) was also discussed, on which the Government of Sindh showed its concerns.

The ECNEC directed the Government of Sindh to present its views regarding techno-economic viability of Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) project to the Council of Common Interests.

The forum gave approval of Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) project subject to approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

