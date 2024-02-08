Cotton market: Steady trend amid pre-election session

LAHORE: The local cotton market demonstrated resilience on Wednesday, maintaining a steady stance with satisfactory trading volumes.

According to Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman, cotton prices in Sindh fluctuated between Rs 19,000 and Rs 21,500 per maund, while in Punjab, prices ranged from Rs 19,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund.

In Punjab, Phutti prices were observed between Rs 8,200 and Rs 9,500 per 40 kg, while in Balochistan, cotton prices ranged from Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

Market reports indicate that 1525 bales of Ghotki were successfully sold at Rs 21,300 to Rs 22,000 per maund. Additionally, 400 bales of Kot Banglow, 400 bales of Kandiaro, and 675 bales of Adil Pur were traded at Rs 21,000 per maund, Rs 21,500 per maund, and Rs 20,000 per maund respectively.

Furthermore, 600 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan, 200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, and 1000 bales of Multan were sold at varying rates between Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,200 per maund and Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund respectively.

The Spot Rate remained stable at Rs 20,500 per maund. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,500 per maund. In addition, polyester fiber was reported available in the market at Rs 365 per kg.

