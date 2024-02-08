AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-08

Cotton market: Steady trend amid pre-election session

Recorder Report Published 08 Feb, 2024 05:02am

LAHORE: The local cotton market demonstrated resilience on Wednesday, maintaining a steady stance with satisfactory trading volumes.

According to Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman, cotton prices in Sindh fluctuated between Rs 19,000 and Rs 21,500 per maund, while in Punjab, prices ranged from Rs 19,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund.

In Punjab, Phutti prices were observed between Rs 8,200 and Rs 9,500 per 40 kg, while in Balochistan, cotton prices ranged from Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

Market reports indicate that 1525 bales of Ghotki were successfully sold at Rs 21,300 to Rs 22,000 per maund. Additionally, 400 bales of Kot Banglow, 400 bales of Kandiaro, and 675 bales of Adil Pur were traded at Rs 21,000 per maund, Rs 21,500 per maund, and Rs 20,000 per maund respectively.

Furthermore, 600 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan, 200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, and 1000 bales of Multan were sold at varying rates between Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,200 per maund and Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund respectively.

The Spot Rate remained stable at Rs 20,500 per maund. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,500 per maund. In addition, polyester fiber was reported available in the market at Rs 365 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

Comments

200 characters

Cotton market: Steady trend amid pre-election session

Key issues behind low revenue identified: Cabinet concerned at ‘integrity’ of FBR board members?

FBR restructuring: IHC suspends I&ADC notification

130,882 personnel of Army, civil armed forces deployed

Border crossings with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed today

Three killed in Karachi grenade explosion

Nation goes to the polls today

Violence grips country on the eve of general election

Baggasse-fired IPPs: Nepra allows fuel cost component

Computer monitor panels: Customs’ values on import of old, used LCD/LED fixed

International oil suppliers: New procedure for import of crude oil, other POL products

Read more stories